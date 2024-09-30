Advertisement

in other news

Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue

Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 6 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day

Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day

Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day.

 • Donnie Slusher
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Purdue.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Boiler Upload's Dub Jellison previews the matchup with Purdue.

 • Seamus Rohrer
BadgerBlitz TV: Running Back Rotations, Purdue Visitors and Much More

BadgerBlitz TV: Running Back Rotations, Purdue Visitors and Much More

Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss how the Badgers will sort out their running back room.

 • Matt Perkins and Jon McNamara

in other news

Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue

Buy or Sell: Week 6 Storylines vs. Purdue

Staff writers Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher decide if they're "buying" or "selling" on various Week 6 storylines.

 • Seamus Rohrer and Donnie Slusher
Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day

Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day

Three takeaways from Big Ten Media Day.

 • Donnie Slusher
Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Visitor preview: Current commits, high-priority 2026 targets headed to UW

Following is a breakdown of who is expected to be at Camp Randall for the Badgers' showdown against Purdue.

Premium content
 • Jon McNamara
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 30, 2024
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. USC
circle avatar
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
Editor
Twitter
@McNamaraRivals

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-21 road loss to USC.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Safety Preston Zachman

Preston Zachman vs. USC
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement from Alabama

83.7

86

4 total tackles and 1 interception. Top coverage grade of 87.7.

Stayed at No. 1

No. 2: Defensive lineman Elijah Hills

Elijah Hills vs. USC
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement from Alabama

80.9

50

3 total tackles and 1 pass breakup. Credited with 4 total pressures.

N/A

No. 3: Quarterback Braedyn Locke

Braedyn Locke vs. USC
PFF GradeSnapsStatsMovement from Alabama

79.6

52

13 of 26 for 180 yards, including 1 TD and 1 INT.

N/A

No. 4: Safety Austin Brown

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Wisconsin
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for Wisconsin available at this time.
Wisconsin
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wisconsin
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
3 - 2
Overall Record
1 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Rutgers
4 - 0
Rutgers
Wisconsin
3 - 2
Wisconsin
Northwestern
2 - 3
Northwestern
Wisconsin
3 - 2
Wisconsin
Finished
USC
38
Arrow
USC
Wisconsin
21
Wisconsin