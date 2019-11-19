News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Nebraska Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 37-21 win over Nebraska.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Tight end Cormac Sampson

Cormac Sampson
Cormac Sampson (Darren Lee Photography)
Cormac Sampson vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

82.8

34

Of Sampson's 34 snaps, 32 were on run plays. The redshirt freshman graded out well in what was likely his best game at Wisconsin.

N/A

No. 2: Nose guard Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Keeanu Benton vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

79.8

32

With Bryson Williams out, Benton took on a bigger role against Nebraska and was credited with three QB pressures from his nose tackle position.

Up from No. 9

No. 3: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Dan Sanger)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

77.8

44

Taylor had 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also had two catches for 11 yards.

Down from No. 2

No. 4: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor

A.J. Taylor
A.J. Taylor (Dan Sanger)
A.J. Taylor vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

74.6

32

Taylor had two catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.

N/A

No. 5: Left guard David Moorman

David Moorman
David Moorman (David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletics)
David Moorman vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

71.2

67

Moorman, who played all 67 offensive snaps, graded out as Wisconsin's top run blocker (of the offensive linemen).

N/A

No. 6: Cornerback Faion Hicks

Faion Hicks
Faion Hicks (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Faion Hicks vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

69.2

46

Hicks was targeted just once against Nebraska and did not give up a reception. He also recorded three tackles.

N/A

No. 7: Wide receiver Danny Davis

Danny Davis
Danny Davis (Dan Sanger)
Danny Davis vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Iowa

69.1

18

Davis did not have a reception but did rush three times for 48 yards. He also graded out well (71.1) in run blocking.

Down from No. 3

No. 8: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose

Rachad Wildgoose
Rachad Wildgoose (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Rachad Wildgoose vs. vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Iowa

68.2

48

Wildgoose had four tackles, including one for loss. He was targeted twice and gave up two first downs.

N/A

No. 9: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Kendric Pryor vs. Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

67.9

34

Pryor had a team-high three catches for 30 yards.

N/A

No. 10: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz (#61)
Tyler Biadasz (#61) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Tyler Biadasz vs.Nebraska
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

67.7

67

Biadasz helped the Badgers rush for 320 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska.

Down from No. 1

No. 11: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Dan Sanger)
Zack Baun vs. Iowa
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Iowa

67.6

57

Baun had four tackles, including two sacks, against Nebraska.

N/A
