BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Nebraska Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 37-21 win over Nebraska.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Tight end Cormac Sampson
82.8
34
Of Sampson's 34 snaps, 32 were on run plays. The redshirt freshman graded out well in what was likely his best game at Wisconsin.
N/A
No. 2: Nose guard Keeanu Benton
79.8
32
With Bryson Williams out, Benton took on a bigger role against Nebraska and was credited with three QB pressures from his nose tackle position.
Up from No. 9
No. 3: Running back Jonathan Taylor
77.8
44
Taylor had 204 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries. He also had two catches for 11 yards.
Down from No. 2
No. 4: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor
74.6
32
Taylor had two catches for 65 yards and one touchdown.
N/A
No. 5: Left guard David Moorman
71.2
67
Moorman, who played all 67 offensive snaps, graded out as Wisconsin's top run blocker (of the offensive linemen).
N/A
No. 6: Cornerback Faion Hicks
69.2
46
Hicks was targeted just once against Nebraska and did not give up a reception. He also recorded three tackles.
N/A
No. 7: Wide receiver Danny Davis
69.1
18
Davis did not have a reception but did rush three times for 48 yards. He also graded out well (71.1) in run blocking.
Down from No. 3
No. 8: Cornerback Rachad Wildgoose
68.2
48
Wildgoose had four tackles, including one for loss. He was targeted twice and gave up two first downs.
N/A
No. 9: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
67.9
34
Pryor had a team-high three catches for 30 yards.
N/A
No. 10: Center Tyler Biadasz
67.7
67
Biadasz helped the Badgers rush for 320 yards and two touchdowns against Nebraska.
Down from No. 1
No. 11: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
67.6
57
Baun had four tackles, including two sacks, against Nebraska.
N/A