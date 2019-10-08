News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Kent State Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

91.2

28

Taylor had five total touchdowns - four on the ground and one through the air - and rushed for 186 yards on just 19 attempts.

N/A

No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

87.1

52

Coan completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

N/A

No. 3: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

86.5

22

Baun had three sacks and one QB hurry against Kent State.

Up from No. 4

No. 4: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz (#61)
Tyler Biadasz (#61) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Tyler Biadasz vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

84.4

52

Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 354 yards on the ground against Kent State.

N/A

No. 5: Cornerback Caesar Williams

Caesar Williams
Caesar Williams (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Caesar WIlliams vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

83.1

19

Williams was credited with one tackle for loss and one pass break-up.

N/A

No. 6: Quarterback Graham Mertz

Graham Mertz
Graham Mertz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Graham Mertz vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

82.8

25

Playing most of the second half, Mertz completed all five of his passes in his second collegiate appearance.

N/A

No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr

Chris Orr
Chris Orr (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Chris Orr vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Northwestern

79.4

25

Orr had a team-high five tackles, including two sacks.

No movement

No. 8: Fullback Mason Stokke

Mason Stokke
Mason Stokke (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mason Stokke vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Northwestern

77.3

29

Stokke, who continues to grade out well, paved the way for Taylor's big afternoon.

Up from No. 10

No. 9: Middle Linebacker Mike Maskalunas

Mike Maskalunas
Mike Maskalunas (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Mike Maskalunas vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

75.4

22

Maskalunas finished with three tackles.

Down from No. 3

No. 10: Middle linebacker Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Leo Chenal vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

73.6

22

Chenal had three tackles, including one sack, and one fumble recovery.

N/A

No. 11: Outside linebacker Izayah Green-May

Izayah Green May (#50)
Izayah Green May (#50) (Dan Sanger)
Izayah Green-May vs. Kent State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

73.3

26

In his Hot 11 debut, Green-May had four tackles from his outside linebacker position.

N/A
