BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Kent State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
91.2
|
28
|
Taylor had five total touchdowns - four on the ground and one through the air - and rushed for 186 yards on just 19 attempts.
|
N/A
No. 2: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
87.1
|
52
|
Coan completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 3: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
86.5
|
22
|
Baun had three sacks and one QB hurry against Kent State.
|
Up from No. 4
No. 4: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
84.4
|
52
|
Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 354 yards on the ground against Kent State.
|
N/A
No. 5: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
83.1
|
19
|
Williams was credited with one tackle for loss and one pass break-up.
|
N/A
No. 6: Quarterback Graham Mertz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
82.8
|
25
|
Playing most of the second half, Mertz completed all five of his passes in his second collegiate appearance.
|
N/A
No. 7: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
79.4
|
25
|
Orr had a team-high five tackles, including two sacks.
|
No movement
No. 8: Fullback Mason Stokke
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
77.3
|
29
|
Stokke, who continues to grade out well, paved the way for Taylor's big afternoon.
|
Up from No. 10
No. 9: Middle Linebacker Mike Maskalunas
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
75.4
|
22
|
Maskalunas finished with three tackles.
|
Down from No. 3
No. 10: Middle linebacker Leo Chenal
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
73.6
|
22
|
Chenal had three tackles, including one sack, and one fumble recovery.
|
N/A
No. 11: Outside linebacker Izayah Green-May
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
73.3
|
26
|
In his Hot 11 debut, Green-May had four tackles from his outside linebacker position.
|
N/A