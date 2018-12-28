Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-28 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Miami Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 35-3 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Note: Players included in this report played 15 or more snaps against the Hurricanes.

No. 1: Center Tyler Biadasz 

Idmy8gdsvmzzqv8tfcav
Tyler Biadasz (left/No. 61)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Tyler Biadasz vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

86.7

70

Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 346 yards on the ground. He also did not allow a QB hurry, pressure or sack.

Up from No. 7

No. 2: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards 

Mrax8xeblwxnfyrdq83c
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

83.6

40

Edwards had a team-high nine tackles and one sack against Miami.

Same (No. 2)

No. 3: Cornerback Caesar Williams 

Mnhavmhqstbckuatkbnl
Caesar Williams
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Caesar Williams vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

81.3

32

Williams had one interception and was only targeted three times. He gave up just one completion in 32 snaps.

N/A

No. 4: Running back Jonathan Taylor 

Q8bj5bmusnbrd17lcjb8
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jonathan Taylor vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

79.2

37

The Pinstripe Bowl MVP had 215 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.

Down from No. 1

No. 5: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk 

V1cf0jsbtvc5fqf9ueah
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
 Isaiahh Loudermilk vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

77.5

36

Loudermilk was credited with one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and two QB hurries.

N/A

No. T6: Tight end Luke Benzschawel 

Txawrhientxrgnlrdoi6
Luke Benzschawel
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
 Luke Benzschawel vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

75.4

41

Benzschawel graded extremely well and was on the field for 38 of Wisconsin's 55 run plays. He also had a touchdown reception that was called back.

N/A

No. T6: Safety Eric Burrell 

Q2efnhdf410zyvwmlkdy
Eric Burrell
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Eric Burrell vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

75.4

40

Burrell had one interception, one pass break-up and one QB hurry.

Up from No. 11

No. 8: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel 

Pxb2sowxbyxuueyw0cwg
Andrew Van Ginkel (No. 17)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
 Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

75.2

40

Van Ginkel had eight total tackles - including two for loss - and one forced fumble.

N/A

No. 9: Outside linebacker Zack Baun 

Wissomkestdohvgpfgex
Zack Baun
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Zack Baun vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

73.3

40

Baun had three tackles and one QB hurry.

Down from No. 8

No. T10: Middle linebacker Chris Orr 

Ik4vddovzyyiouvbkbgh
Chris Orr
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Chris Orr vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

72.4

40

Orr had eight total tackles and one interception. He graded out second highest in tackling (80.6) behind Van Ginkel.

N/A

No. T10: Fullback Alec Ingold 

Hbzka0ctvvijn9zinria
Alec Ingold
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Alec Ingold vs. Miami
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)

72.4

26

Ingold had five carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.

Down from No. 6
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}