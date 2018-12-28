BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Miami Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 35-3 win over Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Note: Players included in this report played 15 or more snaps against the Hurricanes.
No. 1: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
86.7
|
70
|
Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 346 yards on the ground. He also did not allow a QB hurry, pressure or sack.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 2: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
83.6
|
40
|
Edwards had a team-high nine tackles and one sack against Miami.
|
Same (No. 2)
No. 3: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
81.3
|
32
|
Williams had one interception and was only targeted three times. He gave up just one completion in 32 snaps.
|
N/A
No. 4: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
79.2
|
37
|
The Pinstripe Bowl MVP had 215 yards and one touchdown on 27 carries.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 5: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
77.5
|
36
|
Loudermilk was credited with one tackle for loss, one pass breakup and two QB hurries.
|
N/A
No. T6: Tight end Luke Benzschawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
75.4
|
41
|
Benzschawel graded extremely well and was on the field for 38 of Wisconsin's 55 run plays. He also had a touchdown reception that was called back.
|
N/A
No. T6: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
75.4
|
40
|
Burrell had one interception, one pass break-up and one QB hurry.
|
Up from No. 11
No. 8: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
75.2
|
40
|
Van Ginkel had eight total tackles - including two for loss - and one forced fumble.
|
N/A
No. 9: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
73.3
|
40
|
Baun had three tackles and one QB hurry.
|
Down from No. 8
No. T10: Middle linebacker Chris Orr
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
72.4
|
40
|
Orr had eight total tackles and one interception. He graded out second highest in tackling (80.6) behind Van Ginkel.
|
N/A
No. T10: Fullback Alec Ingold
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Previous Rank (Regular Season Cumulative)
|
72.4
|
26
|
Ingold had five carries for 11 yards and one touchdown.
|
Down from No. 6