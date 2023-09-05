BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Buffalo Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-17 win over Buffalo.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
84.5
|
40
|
5 total tackles and 2 QB hurries.
|
N/A
No. 2: Tailback Chez Mellusi
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
81.8
|
20
|
13 carries for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 3: Wide receiver Will Pauling
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
77.3
|
40
|
5 receptions for 55 yards
|
N/A
No. 4: Tailback Braelon Allen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
76.1
|
46
|
17 carries for 144 and 2 touchdowns. Team-high 7 receptions.
|
N/A
No. 5: Defensive tackle Gio Paez
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
74.0
|
38
|
3 total tackles and 1 QB hurry.
|
N/A
No. 6 : Cornerback Alexander Smith
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
72.5
|
38
|
3 total tackles, including 1 for loss.
|
N/A
No. 7: Cornerback Ricardo Hallman
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
70.7
|
71
|
Played all 71 defensive snaps.
|
N/A
No. 8: Defensive tackle Ben Barten
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
69.5
|
23
|
Second-highest pass run grade (69.1) behind Peterson (83.9).
|
N/A
No. 9: Offensive guard Joe Huber
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
68.8
|
64
|
Team-high run grade of 67.6.
|
N/A
No. 10: Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
68.7
|
50
|
1 total tackle.
|
N/A
No. 11: Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement
|
65.5
|
43
|
3 total tackles.
|
N/A
OTHER NOTES
Total offensive plays: 72
Riley Mahlman, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini and Tanner Mordecai played every offensive snap.
Total defensive plays: 71
Hallman and Hunter Wohler played every offensive snap.
Kamo'i Latu had a team-low grade of 43.7 with five missed tackles (25.2 tackling grade)
Allen had a pass blocking grade of 40.2
Wohler had a team-high 11 tackles.
