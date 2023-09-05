News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Buffalo Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 38-17 win over Buffalo.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson

Darryl Peterson vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

84.5

40

5 total tackles and 2 QB hurries.

N/A

No. 2: Tailback Chez Mellusi

Chez Mellusi vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

81.8

20

13 carries for 157 yards and 2 touchdowns.

N/A

No. 3: Wide receiver Will Pauling

Will Pauling vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

77.3

40

5 receptions for 55 yards

N/A

No. 4: Tailback Braelon Allen

Braelon Allen vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

76.1

46

17 carries for 144 and 2 touchdowns. Team-high 7 receptions.

N/A

No. 5: Defensive tackle Gio Paez

Gio Paez vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

74.0

38

3 total tackles and 1 QB hurry.

N/A

No. 6 : Cornerback Alexander Smith

Ricardon Hallman vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement

72.5

38

3 total tackles, including 1 for loss.

N/A

No. 7: Cornerback Ricardo Hallman

Alexander Smith vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement

70.7

71

Played all 71 defensive snaps.

N/A

No. 8: Defensive tackle Ben Barten

Ben Barten vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement 

69.5

23

Second-highest pass run grade (69.1) behind Peterson (83.9).

N/A

No. 9: Offensive guard Joe Huber

Joe Huber vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

68.8

64

Team-high run grade of 67.6.

N/A

No. 10: Outside linebacker C.J. Goetz

C.J. Goetz vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

68.7

50

1 total tackle.

N/A

No. 11: Cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean

Nyzier Fourqurean vs. Buffalo
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement 

65.5

43

3 total tackles.

N/A

OTHER NOTES

Total offensive plays: 72

Riley Mahlman, Jack Nelson, Tanor Bortolini and Tanner Mordecai played every offensive snap.

Total defensive plays: 71

Hallman and Hunter Wohler played every offensive snap.

Kamo'i Latu had a team-low grade of 43.7 with five missed tackles (25.2 tackling grade)

Allen had a pass blocking grade of 40.2

Wohler had a team-high 11 tackles.


