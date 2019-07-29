BadgerBlitz.com answers your subscriber mailbag questions
You asked, and we answered!
Every couple of weeks or so, BadgerBlitz.com will set up our subscriber mailbag to answer your questions about Wisconsin Badgers recruiting, football, basketball and more.
This past week, we received quite a few, so Jon McNamara and I decided to break them up into three different formats. Of course, listen to our latest podcast from Thursday night, but also check out my first Twitter Q&A as part of the Rivals.com network where I answered both pre-submitted and real-time questions.
Here are a few more we answered to wrap-up this edition of the mailbag.
TGIF @Badger_Blitz Twitter Q&A https://t.co/bpY9vMgl06— Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) July 26, 2019
Which current walk-ons do you believe are currently worth giving a scholarship? Besides all of them (stupid scholarship limitations). --Schuetzman
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news