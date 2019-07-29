News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 15:53:16 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com answers your subscriber mailbag questions

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

You asked, and we answered!

Every couple of weeks or so, BadgerBlitz.com will set up our subscriber mailbag to answer your questions about Wisconsin Badgers recruiting, football, basketball and more.

This past week, we received quite a few, so Jon McNamara and I decided to break them up into three different formats. Of course, listen to our latest podcast from Thursday night, but also check out my first Twitter Q&A as part of the Rivals.com network where I answered both pre-submitted and real-time questions.

Here are a few more we answered to wrap-up this edition of the mailbag.

Which current walk-ons do you believe are currently worth giving a scholarship? Besides all of them (stupid scholarship limitations). --Schuetzman

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}