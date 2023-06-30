WHAT HE DID: Wisconsin offered 2025 combo guard Zach Kinziger at the conclusion of Thursday's camp. The rising junior from De Pere caught fire in the afternoon and scored at all three levels. Kinziger can get hot quickly from outside and he's also comfortable running an offense and controlling tempo. You'd like him to be an inch or two taller as a projected off guard, but Kinziger does just about everything at a high level. He's someone who will burn you out by running through countless screens on offense and then lock up on the other end of the floor.

Kinziger is the younger brother of John Kinziger, who is headed to Illinois State. Both helped De Pere capture a state title last winter.

RECRUITMENT: Offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Cal-Poly and Illinois State