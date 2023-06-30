News More News
Awards, Accolades and Analysis: Wisconsin's Advanced Camp

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

MADISON, WIS. – BadgerBlitz.com was on hand for Wisconsin's advanced camp at the Kohl Center on Thursday.

Publisher Jon McNamara hands out awards and breaks down performances from a number of the camp's top standouts.

TOP DOG: 2025 SG Zach Kinziger

WHAT HE DID: Wisconsin offered 2025 combo guard Zach Kinziger at the conclusion of Thursday's camp. The rising junior from De Pere caught fire in the afternoon and scored at all three levels. Kinziger can get hot quickly from outside and he's also comfortable running an offense and controlling tempo. You'd like him to be an inch or two taller as a projected off guard, but Kinziger does just about everything at a high level. He's someone who will burn you out by running through countless screens on offense and then lock up on the other end of the floor.

Kinziger is the younger brother of John Kinziger, who is headed to Illinois State. Both helped De Pere capture a state title last winter.

RECRUITMENT: Offers from Wisconsin, Illinois, Cal-Poly and Illinois State

STOCK UP: 2025 C Will Garlock

