This past weekend, linebacker Jordan Turner made the call to the Wisconsin coaching staff to inform them of his decision to commit to the program. Publicly announcing it on Monday afternoon, he became Wisconsin's 10th commitment in its 2020 class after accumulating no less than 29 offers.

“I feel better," Turner told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday morning. "It feels like I got some weight off my back, and now I can just focus on my senior season with my teammates.”

A three-star recruit from Farmington, Mich., Turner spoke with Wisconsin inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad, wide receivers coach Ted Gilmore, director of player personnel Saeed Khalif and head coach Paul Chryst on Saturday.

"When I told them, they were all excited and saying you’re going to love it here," Turner said. "They were all jumping around so they had a big reaction to it."