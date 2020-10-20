MADISON, Wis. – As he went through the grind of fall camp, University of Wisconsin tight end coach Mickey Turner admitted that he stood back at times and smiled at his options. Who could blame him?

After all, the plethora of injuries his group dealt with last year meant that there were times where only a couple players were able to practice for his group, a grim outlook to say the least.

“Now I’ve got eight-plus guys,” Turner said, gleefully, “and they are all raring to go.”

