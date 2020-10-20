At Tight End, Wisconsin Finally as Depth in Numbers
MADISON, Wis. – As he went through the grind of fall camp, University of Wisconsin tight end coach Mickey Turner admitted that he stood back at times and smiled at his options. Who could blame him?
After all, the plethora of injuries his group dealt with last year meant that there were times where only a couple players were able to practice for his group, a grim outlook to say the least.
“Now I’ve got eight-plus guys,” Turner said, gleefully, “and they are all raring to go.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news