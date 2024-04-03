The post went on to say "it was an honor and a privilege to have coached here, and while I am excited to take the next step in my career, I know that my experiences as a Badger will stay with me forever."

Dean Oliver , who joined the Badgers' staff in April of 2017, announced via social media that he was "moving on from the University of Wisconsin" on Wednesday evening.

Oliver, a former All-Big Ten guard at Iowa, recently completed his seventh season at Wisconsin. Prior to that, Olvier had stops at North Dakota (2012-14) and Illinois State (2015-17).

Oliver was part of an assistant coaching staff this season under Gard that also included Joe Krabbenhoft and Sharif Chambliss. Former UW guard Kirk Penney was a Special Assistant to the Head Coach in 2023-24, and he could be a potential replacement for Oliver moving forward.

On the recruiting front, Oliver was the lead contact for Lorne Bowman, Taylor Currie, Connor Essegian and John Blackwell, among others. He primarily worked with the guards during his time on staff.

Penney was credited for revamping Wisconsin's offense this season. A member of UW’s team that made the 2000 Final Four, Penney finished his career at Wisconsin ranked second in school history in career 3-pointers made (217).

“I’m excited to welcome Kirk back to our program," Gard said at the time of Penney's hire. "His knowledge of not only what it means to be a Badger, but also his world-wide experience in the game of basketball will be a great asset to our players and program overall. Kirk checks all of the boxes in terms of his knowledge of our program, his mind for the game, his wealth of playing and coaching experience, and his love for the Badgers. I’m happy to have Kirk back at Wisconsin.”