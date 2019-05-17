2021 RB Antwan Roberts picks up offer from Wisconsin
Wisconsin typically doesn't recruit much in the state of Tennessee, but that's where the Badgers' most recent offer in the 2021 class came this week .
Antwan Roberts, a 6-foot-1, 183-pound sophomore tailback from Pope John Paul II, earned a scholarship from UW assistant coach Bob Bostad on Thursday.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news