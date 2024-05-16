Nathanial Vakos is expected to start at kicker for the Badgers this fall. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Advertisement

THE HISTORY

Wisconsin's 2024 Spring Special Teams Roster No. Names Class Ht/Wt Pos. 99 Cayson Pfeiffer Sixth year 6-0/212 LS 28 Gavin Meyers Fifth year 6-1/202 K 64 Duncan McKinley Fifth year 6-2/227 LS 29 Nate Van Zelst Fourth year 5-11/194 K 90 Nathanial Vakos Third year 6-1/205 K 97 Gavin Lahm Third year 6-0/212 K 49 Atticus Bertrams Second year 6-3/224 P

SPRING CAMP STORY

Wisconsin is expected to have scholarship starters across the board in Cayson Pfeiffer (long snapper), Nathanial Vakos (kicker) and Atticus Bertrams (punter). Of the three, Bertrams needs to show improvement in year two with the program. Gianni Smith, who played last season at Portland State, should give UW an upgrade on kickoffs. The graduate transfer saw 44 of 62 of kickoffs go for touchbacks (71 percent) in 2023. Gavin Lahm had 12 of his 32 opportunities go for touchbacks (37 percent) last fall. In terms of returning kicks, Wisconsin needs to replace the 23 combined kicks and punts that Chimere Dike fielded. Dike's reliable hands always made him a safe option, but his lack of top-end speed and acceleration also always made him a relatively low-ceiling option. Enter Vinny Anthony, who possesses both top-end speed and acceleration in spades. He fielded 20 combined kicks and punts last fall, and figures to be the favorite to man at least one of those jobs this fall. Other options include redshirt freshman Trech Kekahuna, who flashed some return ability in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and Michigan State transfer Tyrell Henry, who returned 25 kicks and punts for the Spartans last year.

CLASS OF 2025