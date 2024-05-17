Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Guards
How did Wisconsin's basketball roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:
Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
Today, we’re starting with a breakdown of the guards (point and shooting). As always, it starts with recruiting.
Note: Players at Wisconsin are not locked into a specific position. BadgerBlitz.com will also examine wings and bigs later this week.
Wisconsin's High School Guard (PG/SG) Recruiting Since 2020
|YEAR
|PLAYER
|STARS
|CURRENT
|
2020
|
Illinois State
|
2020
|
Oakland/left program
|
2021
|
Louisville
|
2022
|
Nebraska
|
2022
|
Winona State
|
2023
|
Wisconsin
|
2023
|
Wisconsin
|
2024
|
Arriving this summer
THE HISTORY
