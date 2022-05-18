How did Wisconsin's basketball roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we’re starting with a breakdown of the guards (point and shooting). As always, it starts with recruiting.

Note: Players at Wisconsin are not locked into a specific position. BadgerBlitz.com will also examine wings and bigs later this week.