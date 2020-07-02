 Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?
Anatomy of a Position: Wisconsin Badgers Guards

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

How did Wisconsin's basketball roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we’re starting with a breakdown of the guards (point and shooting). As always, it starts with recruiting.

Note: Players at Wisconsin are not locked into a specific position. BadgerBlitz.com will also examine wings and bigs later this week.

Shooting guard Brad Davison is back for his senior season at Wisconsin. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Wisconsin's Guard (PG/SG) Recruiting Since 2016
YEAR PLAYER STARS CURRENT

2016

D'Mitrik Trice

Wisconsin

2016

*Michael Ballard

Graduated

2017

Brad Davison

Wisconsin

2017

*Walt McGrory

Wisconsin

2018

Tai Strickland

Temple

2018

*Carter Higginbottom

Wisconsin

2020

Jordan Davis

Wisconsin

2020

Lorne Bowman

Wisconsin
*Indicates Preferred Walk-on

The History

