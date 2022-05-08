How did Wisconsin's spring roster come to be? This week, BadgerBlitz.com is looking at each position group and breaking down its origins:

Where did each player come from? How have they progressed? What do their futures hold?

Today, we continue with a breakdown of the defensive linemen. As always, it starts with recruiting.

RELATED: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | TIGHT ENDS | WIDE RECEIVERS | OFFENSIVE LINE |