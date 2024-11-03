Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2023-24

MADISON, Wis. – This season could aptly be titled the changing of the guard at the University of Wisconsin. With five guards leaving via the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season, the Badgers will be building a new-look rotation around veterans Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee and the up-and-coming John Blackwell when they begin their season against Holy Cross at the Kohl Center on Monday. Here is a closer look at the nine guards listed on Wisconsin’s roster and how they could impact the Badgers in 2024-25.

Max Klesmit is the leading returning scorer among Wisconsin's guards, averaging 9.9 points per game last season. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Max Klesmit

Height: 6-4 Eligibility: Graduate Senior Stats: 9.9 ppg (43.7 FG percent, 39.8 3FG), 67 assists, 39 turnovers, 31 steals in 2023-24 Likely Role: Starting Lineup Klesmit was brought along slowly in the preseason while nursing an ankle injury but showed he hadn’t lost his zest for shot-making, finishing through contact, hitting jumpers from the free-throw line in rhythm, and making perimeter shots during an open media practice. Exuding confidence while playing fearlessly, Klesmit is the most experienced guard on the roster and will be heavily leaned on.

After appearing in 34 games as a freshman, John Blackwell could see more action at the point guard position in 2024-25 (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

John Blackwell

Height: 6-4 Eligibility: Sophomore Stats: 8.0 ppg (44.6 FG, 45.5 3FG), 21 assists, 27 turnovers, 15 steals in 2023-24 Likely Role: Starting Lineup Blackwell is showing similarities to the career arc former lottery pick Johnny Davis was on during his UW tenure. After getting his feet wet coming off the bench as a freshman, the little bit of knowledge Davis picked up combined with his relentless work ethic saw his points per game and confidence skyrocket in a season when he was the conference’s player of the year. Head coach Greg Gard was quick not to anoint him as the next Davis but there’s no question the staff, and Blackwell, are expecting a big jump from him with a soon-to-be expanded role working at multiple guard positions.

John Tonje was one of three transfers Wisconsin added in the offseason (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

John Tonje

Height: 6-5 Eligibility: Graduate Senior Stats: 14.6 ppg (45.2 FG, 37.2 3FG), 43 assists, 61 turnovers, 25 steals, 11 blocks in 2022-23 Likely Role: Starting Lineup Of the three transfers Wisconsin added to its program, Tonje is the most experienced (over 130 games played) with the highest scoring punch (over 1,000 points scored). With Wisconsin planning to be more aggressive with perimeter shots, having a 6-5 guard who made 61 three-pointers in his last full college season can’t hurt, especially when that number would have been second-best on last year’s Badgers roster. Tonje is not afraid to shoot his shot when he’s open. In Wednesday’s exhibition against UW-River Falls, his 11 attempts were the most among the guards and his seven three-point attempts were a team-high. His biggest weakness is learning Wisconsin’s defensive tendencies, as he was slow guarding ball screens and switches against the Falcons.

Senior Kamari McGee will likely be Wisconsin's top reserve this season (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Height: 6-0 Eligibility: Senior Stats: 2.1 ppg (54.3 FG, 27.3 3FG), 11 assists, 8 turnovers, 13 steals in 2023-24 Likely Role: Reserve Gard told the media on October 15 that McGee had separated himself from other point guards on the roster because of how consistently he plays the point guard position. He may see situational starts this season, but the coaching staff likes McGee being a burst of energy coming off the bench. His stat line was impressive in the exhibition – five points, four rebounds, six assists, no turnovers, one steal, and one block in over 23 minutes on the floor. UW may need him to shoot more (one FG attempt, two free throws) but his steady play and aggressive defense make him invaluable to the roster.

Camren Hunter brings point guard experience after playing the position at Central Arkansas (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Camren Hunter

Height: 6-2 Eligibility: Junior Stats: 16.9 ppg (42.3 FG, 31.1 3FG), 118 assists, 83 turnovers, 45 steals, 17 blocks in 2022-23 Likely Role: Reserve Immediately targeted after Chucky Hepburn’s sudden transfer, Hunter had some challenges transitioning to Wisconsin’s system during the offseason, according to Gard, but started practicing better in September. He still appears behind McGee in the pecking order, but Hunter has some intangibles UW will need, especially from an offensive standpoint.

Jack Janicki has impressed the coaching staff during camp with his toughness and shooting (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Jack Janicki

Height: 6-5 Eligibility: Redshirt Freshman Stats: No college appearances Likely Role: Reserve The departure of guards from last year’s roster cleared a path for Janicki, who plays a hard-nosed style that is noticeable and needed. Janicki is active on both ends of the floor and creates the hustle/dirty plays that don’t show in the box score. Considering UW will likely be shooting more from the perimeter, Janicki scoring 2,000-plus points in high school doesn’t hurt.

Daniel Freitag joins the program as one of the highest-rated point guards Wisconsin has signed out of high school (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Daniel Freitag

Height: 6-2 Eligibility: Freshman Stats: 26 ppg, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2.5 steals per game in 23-24 at Minneapolis Breck Likely Role: Reserve One of the highest-rated point guards Wisconsin has signed, Freitag is the future at the position. There will be some bumps in the road, evidenced by his one-point, four-turnover performance in Wednesday’s exhibition. However, Freitag does things that can’t be taught with how he plays physically and his burst with the ball in or out of his hands.

Isaac Gard

Height: 6-4 Eligibility: Junior Stats: 0.0 ppg in six appearances in 2023-24 Likely Role: Scout Team The son of the head coach, Isaac appeared in the fewest games of last year’s roster (six, 5:29 played) and didn’t score. He played only 46 seconds on Wednesday and will only appear in mop-up duty this season.

Aidan Konop