Analyzing Wisconsin Basketball's Guards for 2023-24

Behind Enemy Lines: Badgers hit Iowa City seeking trophy game win
Hawkeye Beacon's Adam Jacobi previews the matchup with Iowa.
Takeaways from Wisconsin's 78-62 Exhibition Victory over River Falls
Chemistry and cohesion are areas Wisconsin knows it needs to improve on with the season opener on the horizon.
VIDEOS: Greg Gard, players discuss 78-62 win over UW-River Falls
MADISON - Greg Gard and select players met with the media to discuss the win over UW-River Falls.
Quick Hits: Wisconsin Battles Past River Falls in Exhibition Victory
Wisconsin had to work well into the second half before pulling away from UW River Falls.
Stock Up, Stock Down: Badgers look to bounce back vs. Iowa
Whose stock is rising and falling as the Badgers look ahead to Iowa?
MADISON, Wis. – This season could aptly be titled the changing of the guard at the University of Wisconsin.
With five guards leaving via the transfer portal following the conclusion of last season, the Badgers will be building a new-look rotation around veterans Max Klesmit and Kamari McGee and the up-and-coming John Blackwell when they begin their season against Holy Cross at the Kohl Center on Monday.
Here is a closer look at the nine guards listed on Wisconsin’s roster and how they could impact the Badgers in 2024-25.
Max Klesmit
Height: 6-4
Eligibility: Graduate Senior
Stats: 9.9 ppg (43.7 FG percent, 39.8 3FG), 67 assists, 39 turnovers, 31 steals in 2023-24
Likely Role: Starting Lineup
Klesmit was brought along slowly in the preseason while nursing an ankle injury but showed he hadn’t lost his zest for shot-making, finishing through contact, hitting jumpers from the free-throw line in rhythm, and making perimeter shots during an open media practice. Exuding confidence while playing fearlessly, Klesmit is the most experienced guard on the roster and will be heavily leaned on.
John Blackwell
Height: 6-4
Eligibility: Sophomore
Stats: 8.0 ppg (44.6 FG, 45.5 3FG), 21 assists, 27 turnovers, 15 steals in 2023-24
Likely Role: Starting Lineup
Blackwell is showing similarities to the career arc former lottery pick Johnny Davis was on during his UW tenure. After getting his feet wet coming off the bench as a freshman, the little bit of knowledge Davis picked up combined with his relentless work ethic saw his points per game and confidence skyrocket in a season when he was the conference’s player of the year.
Head coach Greg Gard was quick not to anoint him as the next Davis but there’s no question the staff, and Blackwell, are expecting a big jump from him with a soon-to-be expanded role working at multiple guard positions.
John Tonje
Height: 6-5
Eligibility: Graduate Senior
Stats: 14.6 ppg (45.2 FG, 37.2 3FG), 43 assists, 61 turnovers, 25 steals, 11 blocks in 2022-23
Likely Role: Starting Lineup
Of the three transfers Wisconsin added to its program, Tonje is the most experienced (over 130 games played) with the highest scoring punch (over 1,000 points scored). With Wisconsin planning to be more aggressive with perimeter shots, having a 6-5 guard who made 61 three-pointers in his last full college season can’t hurt, especially when that number would have been second-best on last year’s Badgers roster.
Tonje is not afraid to shoot his shot when he’s open. In Wednesday’s exhibition against UW-River Falls, his 11 attempts were the most among the guards and his seven three-point attempts were a team-high. His biggest weakness is learning Wisconsin’s defensive tendencies, as he was slow guarding ball screens and switches against the Falcons.
Height: 6-0
Eligibility: Senior
Stats: 2.1 ppg (54.3 FG, 27.3 3FG), 11 assists, 8 turnovers, 13 steals in 2023-24
Likely Role: Reserve
Gard told the media on October 15 that McGee had separated himself from other point guards on the roster because of how consistently he plays the point guard position. He may see situational starts this season, but the coaching staff likes McGee being a burst of energy coming off the bench. His stat line was impressive in the exhibition – five points, four rebounds, six assists, no turnovers, one steal, and one block in over 23 minutes on the floor. UW may need him to shoot more (one FG attempt, two free throws) but his steady play and aggressive defense make him invaluable to the roster.
Camren Hunter
Height: 6-2
Eligibility: Junior
Stats: 16.9 ppg (42.3 FG, 31.1 3FG), 118 assists, 83 turnovers, 45 steals, 17 blocks in 2022-23
Likely Role: Reserve
Immediately targeted after Chucky Hepburn’s sudden transfer, Hunter had some challenges transitioning to Wisconsin’s system during the offseason, according to Gard, but started practicing better in September. He still appears behind McGee in the pecking order, but Hunter has some intangibles UW will need, especially from an offensive standpoint.
Jack Janicki
Height: 6-5
Eligibility: Redshirt Freshman
Stats: No college appearances
Likely Role: Reserve
The departure of guards from last year’s roster cleared a path for Janicki, who plays a hard-nosed style that is noticeable and needed. Janicki is active on both ends of the floor and creates the hustle/dirty plays that don’t show in the box score. Considering UW will likely be shooting more from the perimeter, Janicki scoring 2,000-plus points in high school doesn’t hurt.
Daniel Freitag
Height: 6-2
Eligibility: Freshman
Stats: 26 ppg, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 2.5 steals per game in 23-24 at Minneapolis Breck
Likely Role: Reserve
One of the highest-rated point guards Wisconsin has signed, Freitag is the future at the position. There will be some bumps in the road, evidenced by his one-point, four-turnover performance in Wednesday’s exhibition. However, Freitag does things that can’t be taught with how he plays physically and his burst with the ball in or out of his hands.
Isaac Gard
Height: 6-4
Eligibility: Junior
Stats: 0.0 ppg in six appearances in 2023-24
Likely Role: Scout Team
The son of the head coach, Isaac appeared in the fewest games of last year’s roster (six, 5:29 played) and didn’t score. He played only 46 seconds on Wednesday and will only appear in mop-up duty this season.
Aidan Konop
Height: 6-2
Eligibility: Freshman
Stats: 20 ppg, six rebounds, four assists, two steals per game at Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton
Likely Role: Redshirt
The only walk-on Wisconsin added in the offseason, Konop will fill the void vacated by previous walk-ons Ross Candelino and Luke Haertle on the scout team.
