Analyzing Wisconsin Badgers' Forwards for 2024-25

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin enters its 127th season of basketball knowing its front court is its biggest strength. It’s also a position littered with intrigue at how the Badgers will utilize its two biggest weapons. While graduate forward Steven Crowl has been a fixture in the starting lineup over the last three years (one of only five players in Division 1 to start over 100 games at one school), UW has a bevy of guards that will allow them to play smaller and faster. However, the development of sophomore Nolan Winter in the offseason could mean the Badgers trot out an imposing rim-protecting unit of two near 7-footers. The experience of senior Carter Gilmore, the potential of junior transfer Xavier Amos, and Markus Ilver's unknown production could alter how the offense functions as the season progresses. Here is a closer look at the eight forwards listed on Wisconsin’s roster and how they could impact the Badgers in 2024-25 when the season tips off tonight against Holy Cross (7 p.m./BTN+).

Steven Crowl Crowl ranked 1st in rebounds (7.3 rpg), 2nd in scoring (11.2 ppg) and 2nd in assists (2.1 apg) for Wisconsin last season.. (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Steven Crowl

Height: 7-0 Eligibility: Graduate senior Stats: 11.2 ppg (55.6 FG, 44.8 3FG), 7.3 rpg, 76 assists, 60 turnovers, 11 steals, 17 blocks in 2023-24 Likely Role: Starting Lineup What kind of lift will Crowl give the University of Wisconsin this season? After averaging 0.7 points per game as a freshman, Crowl averaged 8.8 ppg as a sophomore before being a steady contributor last season, ranking first in rebounds, and second in scoring and assists. He also improved his efficiency from 3-point range last season, which will be an asset to an offense that plans to shoot more perimeter shots this season. The biggest question with Crowl is can he play more on the attack and be less cautious, a conservative approach the coaching staff is trying to get him to change? “Go score right away, not wait for traffic to come (or) a defense to load, not wait for them to swing another guy to the rim,” head coach Greg Gard said of his conversations with Crowl. “I understand his thinking behind it. He doesn’t want to turn the ball over. He’s very unselfish, sometimes to a fault, but be more aggressive. Just go score. Take it and force the issue. That’s now who he is but we got to force him to force it.” If Crowl can consistently punish other post defenders with his passing and scoring, he can be an all-conference performer.

Sophomore forward Nolan Winter battles in the low post against UW-River Falls (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Nolan Winter

Height: 7-0 Eligibility: Sophomore Stats: 2.4 ppg (42.3 FG, 30.8 3FG), 1.8 rpg, 12 assists, 11 turnovers, 7 steals, 1 block in 2023-24 Likely Role: Starting Lineup Winter made an impact last season off the bench, providing quality minutes when Crowl was on the bench. He rarely played on the court with Crowl, mostly because he was overmatched against certain competition, but spent the offseason improving his footwork and adding strength. As a result, Winter has worked primarily at power forward throughout camp and started there in last Wednesday’s exhibition. He was the team’s leading rebounder in preseason practices and has grown as a shot blocker. His growth could create an opposing presence for opponents this season.

Wing Xavier Amos has impressed the stat with his skill set since transferring from Northern Illinois (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Xavier Amos

Height: 6-7 Eligibility: Junior Stats: 13.8 ppg (49.6 FG, 38.5 3FG), 5.8 rpg, 29 assists, 58 turnovers, 20 steals, 33 blocks in 2023-24 at Northern Illinois Likely Role: Reserve The only transfer Wisconsin added to its frontcourt, Amos has shown more skill at the wing position than the staff initially saw when viewing his tape from Northern Illinois. An apt comparison to his game could be a poor man’s A.J. Storr, as Amos has the versatility and perimeter confidence that Storr displayed for the Badgers last season. The only difference is Amos has yet to fully refine his game. He played four minutes and attempted one shot in Wednesday’s exhibition. UW needs an impact wing player to make its offense hum and there’s hope Amos could develop into that guy.

Carter Gilmore was a perfect 3-for-3 from the perimeter in Wednesday's exhibition game against UW-River Falls (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Carter Gilmore

Height: 6-7 Eligibility: Graduate Senior Stats: 1.8 ppg (48.7 FG, 25.0 3FG), 1.4 rpg, 16 assists, 16 turnovers, 3 steals, 1 block in 2023-24 Likely Role: Reserve Gilmore doesn’t and won’t wow people with his scoring punch (he scored more than four points three times last season and had more than two attempts five times) but the former walk-on’s role hasn’t been to do the ugly work on offense and be sound defensively. It’s a role he has embraced and a job his coaches and teammates appreciate him for, even if parts of the fan base don’t. That being said, Gilmore has an opportunity to expand his offense more with this roster’s configuration, especially on the perimeter. Once passive about shooting being on the floor with other scorers, Gilmore was a perfect 3-for-3 on three-point attempts in Wednesday’s exhibition, suggesting he’s willing to take a bigger role in generating offense.

Challenged to play with more confidence, Markus Ilver scored eight points in less than two minutes in UW's exhibition victory (Photo by Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Markus Ilver

Height: 6-9 Eligibility: Senior Stats: 1.1 ppg (31.4 FG, 25.0 3FG), 1.3 rpg, 6 assists, 5 turnovers, 5 steals, 2 blocks in 2023-24 Likely Role: Reserve Ilver has made big shots in big moments but was pushed by the coaching staff entering the offseason to build his confidence, become more physical, do good things away from the ball, and eliminate defensive errors. In Wednesday’s small sample size, Ilver – who was 7-for-28 from the perimeter last season and never scored more than five points – scored eight points in a 1:37 stretch. Regarded as a smart basketball player, Ilver’s shooting could provide a needed punch off the bench.

Chris Hodges

Height: 6-9 Eligibility: Junior Stats: 0.1 ppg (0.0 FG, 0.0 3FG), 0.5 rpg,118 assists, 83 turnovers, 45 steals, 17 blocks in 2022-23 Likely Role: Starting Lineup Entering his junior season with 25 career games played, Hodges’ most extensive run came when he appeared in three Big Ten Tournament games last season, highlighted by his four-rebound performance against Maryland. Beyond that, it’s been a struggle for Hodges, who remains outside of the rotation.

Riccardo Greppi

Height: 6-10 Eligibility: Freshman Likely Role: Reserve Not joining the team until August after signing late, the Italian spent the first part of camp with his head spinning trying to pick up American-style basketball. Gard described it as trying to “drink out of a fire hose.” The Badgers love his height (6-10) and size (255), but this year will be an adjustment and a struggle for him.

Jack Robison