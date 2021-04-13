This spring, Power Five programs such as Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa State are showing interest in the 6-foot, 175-pound in-state receiver from Kenosha Bradford High School.

"It meant a lot, really, for me to get that first offer," Henry told BadgerBlitz.com. "For me being a kid who started playing football when I was 12, I wasn't the best. But it shows that hard work can pay off. It was a great feeling and I was so excited to catch the attention of coaches at the Division 1 level.

"Sine then, schools like Northern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Southern Illinois and Purdue have been reaching out to me. Iowa State and Wisconsin have been in a lot of contact recently as well."

Henry, who had 13 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns during a shortened junior season, has talked to UW wide outs coach Alvis Whitted.

"I've heard from Wisconsin and they have been talking to me a lot for the last week or so," Henry said. "Coach Whitted said he loved my film and my ability to change direction and control my body. I feel like I'm a pretty good route runner and it seems like Coach Whitted likes how I'm able to do that.

"I have also been talking to another recruiting coach from Wisconsin as well and they are trying to get me on campus for a visit and a camp as soon as the dead period ends in June. I'm very interested in Wisconsin and they would be one of the dream schools for me."

The feedback from the Cyclones has been similar, according to Henry.

"Iowa State is a lot like Wisconsin," Henry said. "Their receivers coach loves my route running and the way I cut out of breaks. They seem like they are pretty interested in me as well.

"I don't have any visits or camps planned yet this summer but I want to get out and see as many schools as I can."