“He (Whitted) was with the Packers last year," redshirt senior Kendric Pryor told reporters Tuesday morning. "So just picking his mind and getting his perspective on him being a coach where most of us are trying to get to - the NFL. Trying to find out how things work in the NFL, asking him how Davante Adams was in practice."

For the players at Wisconsin's position group, Whitted’s body of work - both at the collegiate and professional level - speaks for itself.

For new receivers coach Alvis Whitted , the emphasis this fall has focused on being proud of what you put on film.

Whitted also spent seven years at Colorado State prior to his lone season in Green Bay. In Fort Collins, he mentored three of the most prolific receivers in the program's history: Preston Williams, Rashard Higgins and Michael Gallup.

“Knowing how he produced those guys to be All-Americans, wanting to be one of those kind of people,” Pryor added. “The drills we do, the terms he uses and some of the tips he uses for some of the guys in the league are going to be a big help for us.”

Higgins and Gallup became consensus All-Americans with Whitted and are now productive players for the Browns and Cowboys, respectively. Williams became a second-team All-American and is a rising star for the Dolphins. And, of course, Adams turned in a Pro Bowl season in 2019.

With the receivers getting their first in-person look at Whitted this fall, the group noted the "energy" and "juice" he brings to practice.

“He just keeps up the energy and is juiced up all the time," senior Danny Davis said. "We feed off that as receivers and we just love to make plays so we can keep the juice going. I would say he’s definitely a big reason why our energy picks up and persists.”

Whitted couldn’t help but laugh when told "swagger" was one of the words his players used to describe him.

“I would say that’s pretty accurate,” Whitted said. “The game’s been good to me, it’s been a really important factor in my life and I am just thankful to be able to pour into these young men and be able to teach and show them the lessons that I’ve learned and show them what this game is all about.

"I try to go by example and show my passion in everything that I do, whether it’s in the classroom or on the field, and I love to see these guys having fun and making plays and get their teammates going. That’s what this game is all about, it brings the best out of all of us. I just want to continue to do that and continue to bring the energy.”

One thing the receivers have been asked to do is block for their running backs, and that certainly won’t change with Whitted leading the unit.

“I just want guys to play with great effort so when teams look at us on tape, they’ll say 'hey, these guys are here for business,’ ” Whitted said. “That’s the standard I want for these guys.

“The one thing that I always talk about, and this is in regards to anyone that I coach, and that is be mindful of what you put on tape. You want to put great things on tape. That’s your résumé, that’s who you are, that’s what people are always going to judge you upon.

"Again, it goes back to effort. What are you going to do when you don’t have the ball? Are you going to make the block on the third level when the running back needs you to? Are you going to be consistent, are you going to do the things necessary to show that you’re a consistent football player? That’s what I preach.”

The leaders at receiver have embraced that style of coaching this fall.

“He’s been a mentor to me and I’ve just been soaking in everything I can get,” Davis said. “He knows the game, too, just showing us coverages that’s going to help me take the next step. Coach Whit showing me coverages and going through film has been great. Love having him around.”