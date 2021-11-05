All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers

BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball when UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) and Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) clash on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Will Wisconsin continue its winning ways this weekend to kick off this stretch of the 2021 regular season, or will Rutgers have other plans?

Rutgers comes into this game averaging just under 24 points per contest, but it gains 143 rushing yards and nearly 200 passing yards per outing. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn believes the Scarlet Knights will "try to attack us in a lot of different ways."

"We're kind of gonna expect that," Sanborn said on Monday. "They run a tough scheme that, really, if we're not involved in our understanding of our rules, understanding of our assignments, that can come back and hurt us. So we're gonna have to have a good week of prep. We're gonna have to really narrow down on what exactly we're gonna be doing, what are going to be our rules and kind of assignment football. Because they're gonna run different schemes that sometimes we don't see all the time.

"Their quarterback will run the ball, they're gonna run RPOs. They're gonna do a bunch of different things, and so it's gonna be a big week of prep."

Quarterback Noah Verdal has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,412 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. As Sanborn noted, he can keep defenses honest with his feet. He has carried the ball 72 times for 250 yards and a touchdown as well.

Rutgers overall averages just 3.5 yards per carry, while Wisconsin leads the nation in rush defense in allowing just 49.6 yards per game. The Badgers have contained foes to a mere 1.7 yards per carry average entering Saturday's matchup.

Two running backs to watch for are junior Isaih Pacheco (116 carries, 420 yards, 3.6 yards per carry, three touchdowns) and freshman Kyle Monangai (49 carries, 202 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, four touchdowns). UW's defensive line and inside linebacker tandem of Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn (a combined 115 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss for the duo) have been key for Jim Leonhard's defense in shutting down opponents' rushing attacks.

Rutgers has allowed 14 sacks in eight games, while Wisconsin has registered 24. That includes 12 for the Badgers in the previous two contests. Chenal currently ranks second on the team in that individual category (5.5), while sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig (six) leads the program.

In the receiving game, Wisconsin will need to contain wide outs Bo Melton (37 receptions, 412 yards, three touchdowns) and Shameen Jones (27 receptions, 255 yards). Former Badger Aron Cruickshank has caught 20 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but he has missed the last two games due to shoulder injury. His official status for Saturday's game is unclear.

UW ranks second in the nation in third-down conversion defense (25.5%), fifth in least amount of passing yards allowed (165.0) and 10th in team passing efficiency defense (110.3). Rutgers has moved the chains on 35.2% of their third downs.