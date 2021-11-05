All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Will Wisconsin continue its winning ways this weekend to kick off this stretch of the 2021 regular season, or will Rutgers have other plans?
BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups on both sides of the ball when UW (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) and Rutgers (4-4, 1-4) clash on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).
WHEN RUTGERS HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Rutgers
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
77.1
|
LT - Raiqwon O'Neal
|
60.1
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
65.0
|
LG - Cedrice Paillant
|
59.6
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
72.2
|
C - Nick Krimin
|
52.9
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
78.1
|
RG - Troy Rainey
|
42.3
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
92.2
|
RT - Brendan Bordner
|
46.6
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
85.7
|
QB - Noah Verdal
|
67.2
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
72.9
|
RB - Isaih Pacheco
|
74.8
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
74.3
|
WR - Aron Cruickshank
|
72.4
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
67.1
|
WR - Bo Melton
|
73.1
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
71.6
|
WR - Shameen Jones
|
65.4
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
53.5
|
TE - Jovani Haskins
|
61.4
Rutgers comes into this game averaging just under 24 points per contest, but it gains 143 rushing yards and nearly 200 passing yards per outing. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn believes the Scarlet Knights will "try to attack us in a lot of different ways."
"We're kind of gonna expect that," Sanborn said on Monday. "They run a tough scheme that, really, if we're not involved in our understanding of our rules, understanding of our assignments, that can come back and hurt us. So we're gonna have to have a good week of prep. We're gonna have to really narrow down on what exactly we're gonna be doing, what are going to be our rules and kind of assignment football. Because they're gonna run different schemes that sometimes we don't see all the time.
"Their quarterback will run the ball, they're gonna run RPOs. They're gonna do a bunch of different things, and so it's gonna be a big week of prep."
Quarterback Noah Verdal has completed 61.8% of his passes for 1,412 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. As Sanborn noted, he can keep defenses honest with his feet. He has carried the ball 72 times for 250 yards and a touchdown as well.
Rutgers overall averages just 3.5 yards per carry, while Wisconsin leads the nation in rush defense in allowing just 49.6 yards per game. The Badgers have contained foes to a mere 1.7 yards per carry average entering Saturday's matchup.
Two running backs to watch for are junior Isaih Pacheco (116 carries, 420 yards, 3.6 yards per carry, three touchdowns) and freshman Kyle Monangai (49 carries, 202 yards, 4.1 yards per carry, four touchdowns). UW's defensive line and inside linebacker tandem of Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn (a combined 115 tackles and 20.5 tackles for loss for the duo) have been key for Jim Leonhard's defense in shutting down opponents' rushing attacks.
Rutgers has allowed 14 sacks in eight games, while Wisconsin has registered 24. That includes 12 for the Badgers in the previous two contests. Chenal currently ranks second on the team in that individual category (5.5), while sophomore outside linebacker Nick Herbig (six) leads the program.
In the receiving game, Wisconsin will need to contain wide outs Bo Melton (37 receptions, 412 yards, three touchdowns) and Shameen Jones (27 receptions, 255 yards). Former Badger Aron Cruickshank has caught 20 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns, but he has missed the last two games due to shoulder injury. His official status for Saturday's game is unclear.
UW ranks second in the nation in third-down conversion defense (25.5%), fifth in least amount of passing yards allowed (165.0) and 10th in team passing efficiency defense (110.3). Rutgers has moved the chains on 35.2% of their third downs.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Rutgers
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
67.9
|
DE - Mike Tverdov
|
59.7
|
LG - Josh Seltzner OR Michael Furtney
|
80.2/73.2
|
DT - Mayan Ahanotu
|
63.2
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
85.7
|
DT - Julius Turner
|
74.9
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
66.5
|
DE - CJ Onyechi
|
62.9
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
79.4
|
LB - Tyshon Fogg OR Tyreek Maddox-Williams
|
53.2/63.9
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
58.4
|
LB - Olakunle Fatukasi
|
65.8
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
65.8
|
LB - Drew Singleton
|
56.4
|
FB - John Chenal
|
70.7
|
CB - Tre Avery
|
33.1
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
72.6
|
S - Christian Izien
|
62.7
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
65.1
|
S - Avery Young
|
67.4
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
79.4
|
CB - Keesawn Abraham OR Patrice Rene
|
72.9/47.9
Rutgers' opponents have averaged only 21.5 points, 143.8 rushing yards and 216.1 passing yards per contest heading into Saturday. One key stat that the Scarlet Knights can boast is that they rank 11th in the FBS on third-down conversion defense (29.3%).
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz called out how Rutgers' defense is physical.
"They play a lot of people close," Mertz said on Monday. "I've watched a bunch of their games, but one that sticks out is Michigan. It was a pretty low-scoring game, but I'd say it's a physical defense. You can tell they play off each other and upfront. They're an older group so they use that to their advantage. They're pretty smart so it's a good defense."
Wisconsin's rushing attack ranks 20th in the nation, accumulating 212 yards per game on 4.5 yards per attempt. It has a combined 1,045 in the last four contests -- all wins for the Badgers.
Will Rutgers' front seven -- which includes standout linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (79 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles) and defensive linemen Julius Turner (28 tackles, five tackles for loss) and Ifeanyi Maijeh (10, three) -- be able to contain this rejuvenated ground game?
Wisconsin currently ranks 125th in the FBS in both passing yards per outing (140.8) and team passer efficiency (103.1). Mertz has completed 55.2% of his throws for 1,049 yards with three touchdowns to seven interceptions.
However. Rutgers has allowed some big yardage through the air this season. That includes highs of 333 and 339 yards by Ohio State and Michigan State, respectively, in October.
The Scarlet Knights have also allowed 12 touchdown passes in the last four games, and they rank 96th in the FBS in team passing efficiency defense (142.78). Cornerback Max Melton leads the team in interceptions (two) and pass breakups (five). Defensive back Christian Izien has registered 45 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three pass breakups.
Wisconsin has also contained opponents' sack numbers, giving up just three in its last four games. Rutgers comes in with 15 heading into its final quartet of contests. Tyler Beach, Logan Bruss and other Badgers linemen will need to contain Fatukasi, the Knights' leading sacker, along with Turner, Maijeh and linebacker/lineman Mohamed Toure (25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hurries).
In eight games, Rutgers has created 10 turnovers (four interceptions, six fumble recoveries).
