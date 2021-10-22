All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. No. 25 Purdue
Wisconsin has a shot to represent the Big Ten West division in Indianapolis later this season, but first, it has to continue to stay on track. That starts this week with a trip down to Indiana.
UW (3-3 overall 1-2 Big Ten) heads to West Lafayette to take on No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium (2 p.m. CT, BTN). BadgerBlitz.com brings back its "All-Out Blitz" to present key matchups and projected starters on both sides of the ball for the divisional clash.
WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Purdue
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
79.9
|
LT - Greg Long
|
71.9
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
65.3
|
LG - Spencer Holstege
|
59.7
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
74.9
|
C - Gus Hartwig
|
58.6
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
73.5
|
RG - Tyler Witt
|
59.9
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
91.7
|
RT - Eric Miller
|
61.5
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
80.8
|
QB - Aidan O'Connell OR Jack Plummer
|
83.2/67.5
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
69.4
|
RB - King Doerue
|
65.7
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
69.7
|
WR - Jackson Anthrop
|
58.1
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
66.1
|
WR - Milton Wright
|
66.5
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
64.3
|
WR - David Bell
|
87.9
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
48.3
|
TE - Payne Durham
|
68.0
Wisconsin's defense still ranks among the nation's best in total defense (second, 225.8 yards per game), rushing defense (third, 64.3), third-down conversions allowed (fifth, 27.1%) and pass defense (ninth, 161.5).
However, it will face a Purdue offense -- that despite its 24 points per contest average -- still throws for 334.2 yards per game and converts on nearly 46% of its third downs.
The Boilermakers' offense only averages 88.8 yards per game on the ground coming in, but it did deploy three quarterbacks against Iowa last week. Aidan O'Connell (68.6% completion percentage, 1,118 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions) leads the way for these signal callers and has posted back-to-back 370-plus yard performances.
"He can throw the ball," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said on Monday. "He's a smart quarterback, gonna put it where it's supposed to go, where it needs to go."
Jack Plummer (69.2% completion percentage, 843 yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions in 2021) and Austin Burton were also seen against the Hawkeyes last week. Sanborn discussed how Wisconsin needs to watch for the run with both of those quarterbacks because of their athleticism.
"Because they're going to try to do some plus-one runs and kind of quarterback designed runs, read-option stuff," Sanborn said, "and maybe that they won't do as much with O'Connell. But all of them present different problems because obviously they're recruited there to throw the ball, too.
"It's not like they can't do that, so I think we're all just gonna have to understand each one of their strengths, really understand our assignments and have a good prep."
The big matchup for Wisconsin will be defending and attempting to contain first-team All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell (38 receptions, 679 yards, four touchdowns).
"He's been really talented his entire career," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on Monday. "He plays with great patience. He attacks the football. He understands concepts in space and time. He's really fun to watch, as a former DB and defensive coordinator.
"Obviously, we just watched the way they use him, the way they move him, create targets for him and he shows up week in and week out and produces for them. He's impressive. I love the way he plays. I like his style of play. Great balance, great physicality when he needs it, and he'll go attack the football."
Jeff Brohm's offense also boasts key receiving targets Milton Wright (22 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns) and Payne Durham (23, 224, three). Cornerbacks Faion Hicks (six pass breakups) and Caesar Williams (three), along with safeties Scott Nelson and (32 tackles, three pass breakups) and Collin Wilder (17, three), will once again be tested this season.
Purdue has allowed 15 sacks this season through six games. Wisconsin comes in averaging two per contest, but Pro Football Focus credits Leonhard's defense with 86 pressures through six games (about 14.3 per outing). That is led by outside linebacker Nick Herbig (17), inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (15) and nose tackle Keeanu Benton (10) in that particular category.
Can Wisconsin create key, game-shifting turnovers on the road on Saturday? Purdue has coughed up the ball eight times this season (six interceptions, two lost fumbles). Inside linebacker Leo Chenal registered a crucial sack against Army late in the fourth quarter last week, jarring the ball loose that eventually led to a game-deciding touchdown a play later.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Purdue
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
66.2
|
DE - George Karlaftis
|
87.2
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
76.6
|
DT - Lawrence Johnson
|
58.4
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
85.7
|
DT - Branson Deen
|
80.7
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
66.5
|
DE - Kydran Jenkins
|
56.5
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
70.5
|
WLB - Jaylan Alexander
|
67.3
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
53.1
|
MLB - Kieren Douglas
|
61.7
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
65.5
|
SAM - Jalen Graham
|
56.8
|
FB - John Chenal
|
70.3
|
CB - Dedrick Mackey
|
66.4
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
71.3
|
S - Cam Allen
|
54.3
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
67.5
|
S - Marvin Grant
|
62.9
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
77.5
|
CB - Jamari Brown
|
54.2
Purdue's defense has improved greatly. Technically, Brohm designates three assistants as co-defensive coordinators in Ron English (secondary), Brad Lambert (linebackers) and Mark Hagen (defensive line). The Boilermakers rank among the best in the Big Ten in a few categories, including ranking second in points per game (14.0) -- third in the FBS in that particular category -- total defense (294.8 yards per game) and passing defense (178.5 yards per game).
Obviously, Wisconsin will need to stop star defensive end George Karlaftis. The junior has recorded three sacks through six games, but he has registered 5.5 tackles for loss and eight quarterback hurries this season. Pro Football Focus now credits the 6-foot-4, 275-pound junior with 30 total pressures (up from 29 earlier this week).
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard called out Karlaftis' “physicality, first and foremost," on Monday.
"If you're lined up across from him, don't be late off the ball," Leonhard said. "Don't forget to bring your hands, don't take the wrong angle. Said from a pass rush standpoint, it all comes from the power he has, the ability to get off the ball. You see teams adjusting their offense every week to try to slow him down. That's a huge credit to him.
“He’s been a great player from Day One when he stepped in the Big Ten, and you see the leadership, you see how these guys feed off of him. They're able to do a lot of different things around him because of the disruption that he causes.”
Purdue, as a whole, averages two sacks per game heading into its matchup with Wisconsin -- but PFF also credits the team with 94 total pressures in six contests. Karlaftis leads a line that also boasts junior defensive tackle Branson Deen, who leads the team in tackles for loss (6.5) and sacks (3.5) while also registering four quarterback hurries.
“I'd say their whole defensive line is really good," left tackle Tyler Beach said on Monday. "Their interior guys are really good at rushing the quarterback. We've seen them, as big as they are, you've seen them do pretty athletic things that you don't usually see out of a Big Ten d-lineman. So I think as an offensive line we're gonna have to be on with all our stuff this week for that.”
Wisconsin designated starting right tackle Logan Bruss -- who has missed the last two gamess -- as questionable this week on its preliminary status report. Head coach Paul Chryst provided an update on Thursday morning when asked what the redshirt senior has been able to perform in practices this week and if he foresees the lineman to play against Purdue.
"He's been able to have more, so certainly hopeful," Chryst said.
Linebacker Jaylan Alexander leads the team in tackles (37) while accumulating three tackles for loss, an interception and four pass breakups. Fellow 'backer Jalen Graham has recorded 23 stops, three for loss, plus a sack, five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Can the Purdue front seven stop a Wisconsin ground game that averages 207 yards per contest and has seen a duo of tailbacks emerge in junior Chez Mellusi and true freshman Braelon Allen? The latter has gone over the century mark in rushing yards the last two games since being elevated to a more prominent role on offense.
UW comes into Ross-Ade Stadium ranked 117th in the FBS in passing yards per game (161.7) and 126th in passing efficiency (102.2). Quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 55.6% of his throws for 893 yards with two touchdowns to seven interceptions. The redshirt sophomore signal caller will need to get the ball to its team's three standout wide receivers (Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike) and tight end Jake Ferguson to alleviate the burden of its rushing attack. How he stays upright against Karlaftis and the pass rush will be a storyline to watch, as UW has allowed 11 sacks this season, yet just one in the last two weeks. For that matter, Purdue ranks fifth in the nation in passing efficiency defense (103.4).
Another storyline will be turnovers. UW has thrown nine interceptions and lost six fumbles through its half-dozen outings. Purdue, like Wisconsin, has not created sudden change opportunities for its offense in 2021. The defense has only generated six total takeaways in its six games -- but four came last week in its upset over then-No. 2 Iowa. Safety Cam Allen -- who claimed Big Ten defensive player of the week honors on Monday for his two-interception afternoon in Iowa City -- leads the team in that category (three) and also has recorded 28 tackles so far. Transfer cornerback Jamari Brown has recorded four pass breakups entering Saturday's game.