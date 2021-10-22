All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. No. 25 Purdue

Wisconsin has a shot to represent the Big Ten West division in Indianapolis later this season, but first, it has to continue to stay on track. That starts this week with a trip down to Indiana. UW (3-3 overall 1-2 Big Ten) heads to West Lafayette to take on No. 25 Purdue (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium (2 p.m. CT, BTN). BadgerBlitz.com brings back its "All-Out Blitz" to present key matchups and projected starters on both sides of the ball for the divisional clash.

WHEN PURDUE HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS Wisconsin 2021 PFF Grade Purdue 2021 PFF Grade DE - Matt Henningsen 79.9 LT - Greg Long 71.9 NT - Keeanu Benton 65.3 LG - Spencer Holstege 59.7 DE - Isaiah Mullens 74.9 C - Gus Hartwig 58.6 OLB - Nick Herbig 73.5 RG - Tyler Witt 59.9 ILB - Leo Chenal 91.7 RT - Eric Miller 61.5 ILB - Jack Sanborn 80.8 QB - Aidan O'Connell OR Jack Plummer 83.2/67.5 OLB - Noah Burks 69.4 RB - King Doerue 65.7 CB - Caesar Williams 69.7 WR - Jackson Anthrop 58.1 S - Scott Nelson 66.1 WR - Milton Wright 66.5 S - Collin Wilder 64.3 WR - David Bell 87.9 CB - Faion Hicks 48.3 TE - Payne Durham 68.0

Wisconsin's defense still ranks among the nation's best in total defense (second, 225.8 yards per game), rushing defense (third, 64.3), third-down conversions allowed (fifth, 27.1%) and pass defense (ninth, 161.5). However, it will face a Purdue offense -- that despite its 24 points per contest average -- still throws for 334.2 yards per game and converts on nearly 46% of its third downs. The Boilermakers' offense only averages 88.8 yards per game on the ground coming in, but it did deploy three quarterbacks against Iowa last week. Aidan O'Connell (68.6% completion percentage, 1,118 yards, six touchdowns, five interceptions) leads the way for these signal callers and has posted back-to-back 370-plus yard performances. "He can throw the ball," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said on Monday. "He's a smart quarterback, gonna put it where it's supposed to go, where it needs to go." Jack Plummer (69.2% completion percentage, 843 yards, seven touchdowns, zero interceptions in 2021) and Austin Burton were also seen against the Hawkeyes last week. Sanborn discussed how Wisconsin needs to watch for the run with both of those quarterbacks because of their athleticism. "Because they're going to try to do some plus-one runs and kind of quarterback designed runs, read-option stuff," Sanborn said, "and maybe that they won't do as much with O'Connell. But all of them present different problems because obviously they're recruited there to throw the ball, too. "It's not like they can't do that, so I think we're all just gonna have to understand each one of their strengths, really understand our assignments and have a good prep." The big matchup for Wisconsin will be defending and attempting to contain first-team All-Big Ten wide receiver David Bell (38 receptions, 679 yards, four touchdowns). "He's been really talented his entire career," defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on Monday. "He plays with great patience. He attacks the football. He understands concepts in space and time. He's really fun to watch, as a former DB and defensive coordinator. "Obviously, we just watched the way they use him, the way they move him, create targets for him and he shows up week in and week out and produces for them. He's impressive. I love the way he plays. I like his style of play. Great balance, great physicality when he needs it, and he'll go attack the football." Jeff Brohm's offense also boasts key receiving targets Milton Wright (22 receptions, 255 yards, two touchdowns) and Payne Durham (23, 224, three). Cornerbacks Faion Hicks (six pass breakups) and Caesar Williams (three), along with safeties Scott Nelson and (32 tackles, three pass breakups) and Collin Wilder (17, three), will once again be tested this season. Purdue has allowed 15 sacks this season through six games. Wisconsin comes in averaging two per contest, but Pro Football Focus credits Leonhard's defense with 86 pressures through six games (about 14.3 per outing). That is led by outside linebacker Nick Herbig (17), inside linebacker Jack Sanborn (15) and nose tackle Keeanu Benton (10) in that particular category. Can Wisconsin create key, game-shifting turnovers on the road on Saturday? Purdue has coughed up the ball eight times this season (six interceptions, two lost fumbles). Inside linebacker Leo Chenal registered a crucial sack against Army late in the fourth quarter last week, jarring the ball loose that eventually led to a game-deciding touchdown a play later.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS Wisconsin 2021 PFF Grade Purdue 2021 PFF Grade LT - Tyler Beach 66.2 DE - George Karlaftis 87.2 LG - Josh Seltzner 76.6 DT - Lawrence Johnson 58.4 C - Joe Tippmann 85.7 DT - Branson Deen 80.7 RG - Jack Nelson 66.5 DE - Kydran Jenkins 56.5 RT - Logan Bruss 70.5 WLB - Jaylan Alexander 67.3 QB - Graham Mertz 53.1 MLB - Kieren Douglas 61.7 RB - Chez Mellusi 65.5 SAM - Jalen Graham 56.8 FB - John Chenal 70.3 CB - Dedrick Mackey 66.4 WR - Danny Davis 71.3 S - Cam Allen 54.3 WR - Kendric Pryor 67.5 S - Marvin Grant 62.9 TE - Jake Ferguson 77.5 CB - Jamari Brown 54.2