All-Out Blitz: Wisconsin vs. Illinois

BadgerBlitz.com presents key matchups and projected starters on both sides of the ball for when UW (1-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) faces Bret Bielema and Illinois (2-4, 1-2) on Saturday inside Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN).

Wisconsin hopes to right the ship in taking on an old friend and a Big Ten West program down in Champaign this weekend.

Illinois comes into the game averaging under 20.7 points and 356 yards per game offensively. However, it has accumulated 187.8 rushing yards per outing on 4.6 yards per carry, and it has converted 42.7% of its third downs.

The Fighting Illini ground game is led by running backs Chase Brown (379 yards, 7.3 yards per carry, three touchdowns) and Josh McCray (329, 5.5, one). Brown ran for 257 yards last week in a performance fit for a Big Ten offensive player of the week against non-conference foe Charlotte. The line boasts veteran players Doug Kramer, Vederian Lowe and Alex Palczewski (a combined 134 starts between that trio).

"Just going off of personnel, they obviously have a veteran offense and guys that have played football, guys that we've played football against, so starts kind of up front," inside linebacker Jack Sanborn said of the Illini offense on Monday. "They got a lot of linemen back that we've seen, and they're an athletic group, and they can run. They do a good job of working well with each other and working off of each other. Then they kind of got a running back by committee right now and some pretty good backs.

"They're gonna pose their challenges, and then the quarterback is experienced. We've seen him twice, he's beaten us once so we know what he brings to the table, and we know them as an offense can bring to the table."

However, the strength of Wisconsin's defense lies in stopping the run. Jim Leonhard's unit ranks first in the nation in rush defense, allowing just over 45 yards per contest. Opponents are only averaging 1.6 yards per carry through four games. Advantage should lie with the Badgers here.

Wisconsin has faced offenses that like to stretch the field in three of its first four games, but Illinois is averaging just 168.2 yards per contest and 5.6 yards per throw. It has recorded 11 passing plays for 20 or more yards in six games, according to the program's game notes, but none more than 45 yards.

Quarterback Brandon Peters has only completed 49.3% of his passes for 398 yards and one touchdown to one interception, while backup Artur Sitkowski has hit on 56.9% of his throws for 611 yards and six touchdowns to one pick. Former quarterback turned wide receiver Isaiah Williams leads the team in receptions (28 for 275 yards, one touchdown).

Illinois has allowed 14 sacks on the season, while Leonhard's defense has gotten to opposing quarterbacks 10 times. That is led by outside linebacker Nick Herbig (3.5 sacks). Pro Football Focus credits UW with 64 total pressures in four games.