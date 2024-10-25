All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's eighth opponent of the season in the Penn State Nittany Lions, who the Badgers will host Saturday evening in Camp Randall at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

The Penn State offense has undergone a shift in offensive philosophy, akin to what happened to the Badgers when Luke Fickell brought in Phil Longo as coordinator.

Coach James Franklin hired Andy Kotelnicki from Kansas to expand their offense and add a big-play dimension that it had been lacking for years

“[Hiring Kotelnicki] was also about [him] coming in here and only changing what we had to change because, again, it wasn’t necessarily broke. It was that we needed to take the next step from a production standpoint and specifically from an explosive play perspective,” Franklin said earlier this week.

Another motivation behind the hire was to unlock the potential of quarterback Drew Allar, who became the Penn State starter in 2023. He had a great first year as a starter, throwing for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to only two interceptions. But he’s made considerable strides with Kotelnicki, evident in his improved completion percentage (59.9% to 70.5), yards-per-attempt (7.8 to 10.5) and yards per completion (11.3 to 14.5).

The two other standout quarterbacks the Badgers have played this season — Alabama’s Jalen Milroe and USC’s Miller Moss — both gashed them. Allar is completely capable of standing firm in the pocket and dissecting Wisconsin’s defense play after play. It’s imperative for them to generate pressure and knock Allar off his game, or else he can win all by himself.

Outside linebackers Darryl Peterson and John Pius, as well as defensive tackle Elijah Hills, have stood out as the Badgers’ most reliable pass rushers (14, 12 and 10 pressures, respectively). Saturday’s matchup gives them a chance to show their recent improvements on a bigger stage.

Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel could also send extra pressure and incorporate his linebackers into the pass rush, which would involve Jaheim Thomas. It’ll be their job to try and get to Allar before he can find his favorite target, tight end Tyler Warren.

The senior leads the Nittany Lions in every major receiving category, with 40 receptions, 513 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Warren’s also coming off of a 17-reception day against USC, which tied the FBS record for receptions in a game by a tight end.

Safeties Austin Brown and Preston Zachman often play in the slot and will factor in the plan to limit Warren, as will linebackers Tackett Curtis and Christian Alliegro.

However, this is still Penn State, so they will try to run the ball. But some recent struggles in that department could discourage them. They averaged 251 rushing yards per game during their first four games, but have only ran for a total of 126 over the last two.

A major factor in that decline has been the injury to leading rusher Nicholas Singleton, which sidelined him against UCLA and limited him against USC.

Still, the Nittany Lions will try their best to run, and the Badgers’ front must maintain their success if they want a shot at victory. They’ve limited three rushing teams in a row, giving up an average of 133.3 rushing yards per game. Hills, Ben Barten and Curt Neal must build a wall on the interior and force Penn State to put the game into the hands of their secondary.