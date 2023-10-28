All-Out Blitz Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's eighth opponent, and fifth conference foe in Ohio State, who the Badgers will face Saturday night in Camp Randall (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Ryan Day (52-6, sixth season at Ohio State)
Ohio State All Time Record: 960-331-53 (.714)
2023 Record: 7-0
Rankings: No. 3 (AP)
Series vs. Wisconsin: 62-18-5
WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE FOOTBALL
|Wisconsin
|2023 PFF Grade
|Ohio State
|2023 PFF Grade
|
DE - Rodas Johnson
|
62.2
|
LT - Josh Simmons
|
67.0
|
NT - Gio Paez
|
62.1
|
LG - Donovan Jackson
|
65.4
|
DE - James Thompson Jr.
|
72.5
|
C - Carson Hinzman
|
59.3
|
OLB - Darryl Peterson
|
79.6
|
RG - Matt Jones
|
72.9
|
ILB - Jake Chaney
|
59.9
|
RT - Josh Fryar
|
83.1
|
ILB - Jordan Turner
|
61.0
|
QB - Kyle McCord
|
73.6
|
OLB - C.J. Goetz
|
73.2
|
RB - TreVeyon Henderson
|
73.9
|
CB - Alexander Smith
|
62.6
|
WR - Marvin Harrison Jr.
|
84.2
|
S - Hunter Wohler
|
83.0
|
WR - Julian Fleming
|
62.2
|
S - Kamo'i Latu
|
58.3
|
WR - Emeka Egbuka
|
75.6
|
CB - Ricardo Hallman
|
82.9
|
TE - Cade Stover
|
78.8
Ohio State will once again lean on their passing game, this time led by first-year starter Kyle McCord. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception, and his 1,937 passing yards lead the Big Ten.
McCord’s not as scary as his two predecessors in Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, but he can still easily kill the Badgers.
The real threat on the Buckeye offense is Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s been arguably the best receiver in college football for two years now, and will assuredly be picked near the top of next year’s NFL Draft.
He’ll get most of the defensive attention, which should create space for tight end Cade Stover. His 429 receiving yards are fifth most in the Big Ten, and far higher than the next best tight end.
The offense will also get Emeka Egbuka back, who missed the last two games with a leg injury. He torched Wisconsin in last year’s matchup, finishing with 118 yards and two touchdowns.
This will be the biggest test yet for Wisconsin’s inconsistent pass defense. They’ve improved in recent weeks, but also haven’t had to play any pass-heavy offenses.
Expect versatile safety Hunter Wohler to spend more of his time playing farther away from the line of scrimmage.
They’ll also need help from Ricardo Hallman, who’s become one of the best players on this Badger defense, and will play an absolutely crucial role in slowing down the Buckeyes’ passing attack.
Ohio State will get more help this week in the form of TreVeyon Henderson, who’s missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Their rushing attack was much shakier in his absence, so his return will add just another threat to the Buckeye offense.
Wisconsin’s done relatively well against the pass in recent weeks, but it’s partially because it's given up so much on the ground. In the past two games against Iowa and Illinois, UW has allowed 137 passing yards and 423 rushing yards.
The key to stopping the run for Wisconsin will be their linebackers. Jake Chaney has become one of the better surprises on this defense, and he’ll start alongside either Maema Njongmeta or Jordan Turner, depending on Turner’s status come kickoff.
The Buckeyes will lean on the passing game, but if they can comfortably run, Wisconsin stands no chance.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2023 PFF Grade
|Ohio State
|2023 PFF Grade
|
LT - Jack Nelson
|
67.7
|
DE - JT Tuimoloau
|
78.5
|
LG - Joe Huber
|
64.5
|
DT - Tyleik Williams
|
82.2
|
C - Tanner Bortolini
|
66.3
|
DT - Mike Hall
|
72.6
|
RG - Michael Furtney
|
63.5
|
DE - Jack Sawyer
|
78.5
|
RT - Riley Mahlman
|
70.5
|
MLB - Tommy Eichenberg
|
64.7
|
QB - Braedyn Locke
|
49.3
|
WLB - Steele Chambers
|
62.9
|
RB - Braelon Allen
|
76.7
|
NB - Sonny Styles
|
72.0
|
WR - Bryson Green
|
56.7
|
CB - Denzel Burke
|
82.0
|
WR - Chimere Dike
|
60.6
|
S - Lathan Ransom
|
75.2
|
WR - Will Pauling
|
75.5
|
S - Josh Proctor
|
81.5
|
TE - Hayden Rucci
|
48.3
|
CB - Davison Igbinosun
|
64.6
Wisconsin is a rushing offense, but all eyes will be on Braedyn Locke to see how he follows up his breakout game against Illinois. It was the first start of the redshirt freshman’s career, but he led two impressive touchdown drives on his way to a fourth quarter comeback.
He’ll do his best to survive against an absolutely stifling Buckeyes defensive front.
Five different players on defense have recorded at least 10 pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus. They’re led by edge rusher JT Tuimoloau, who has an incredible 27 pressures. He finished with seven against Penn State.
Locke is going to need a safety blanket. He’ll look to Will Pauling, who’s become Wisconsin’s top receiving threat. He’s also coming off of his best game yet, catching seven balls for 95 yards and his first touchdown, which also kickstarted the comeback.
Pauling’s value has increased more as the season progresses, as the only Badgers receiver who can consistently create separation.
The emergence of Locke and Pauling is great news for the Badgers, but they’ll ultimately lean on Braelon Allen.
He’s the nucleus of the offense, and is coming off of his best game all season. Against the Illini, he rushed 29 times for 145 yards and a touchdown, but was somehow overshadowed by Locke’s heroics. The offense still runs through Allen.
He’ll have his hands full against not only a great defensive line, but also with one of the best linebacker duos in the country, consisting of Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers. Eichenberg is among the most valuable players on the entire Buckeyes roster due to his experience and tackling prowess.
Wisconsin will ultimately attempt to lean on the run, but it will also likely play from behind.
_________________________________________________
