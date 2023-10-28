BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's eighth opponent, and fifth conference foe in Ohio State, who the Badgers will face Saturday night in Camp Randall (6:30 p.m. CT, NBC).

Ohio State will once again lean on their passing game, this time led by first-year starter Kyle McCord. He’s thrown 12 touchdowns and just one interception, and his 1,937 passing yards lead the Big Ten.

McCord’s not as scary as his two predecessors in Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud, but he can still easily kill the Badgers.

The real threat on the Buckeye offense is Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s been arguably the best receiver in college football for two years now, and will assuredly be picked near the top of next year’s NFL Draft.

He’ll get most of the defensive attention, which should create space for tight end Cade Stover. His 429 receiving yards are fifth most in the Big Ten, and far higher than the next best tight end.

The offense will also get Emeka Egbuka back, who missed the last two games with a leg injury. He torched Wisconsin in last year’s matchup, finishing with 118 yards and two touchdowns.

This will be the biggest test yet for Wisconsin’s inconsistent pass defense. They’ve improved in recent weeks, but also haven’t had to play any pass-heavy offenses.

Expect versatile safety Hunter Wohler to spend more of his time playing farther away from the line of scrimmage.

They’ll also need help from Ricardo Hallman, who’s become one of the best players on this Badger defense, and will play an absolutely crucial role in slowing down the Buckeyes’ passing attack.

Ohio State will get more help this week in the form of TreVeyon Henderson, who’s missed the last three games with an undisclosed injury. Their rushing attack was much shakier in his absence, so his return will add just another threat to the Buckeye offense.

Wisconsin’s done relatively well against the pass in recent weeks, but it’s partially because it's given up so much on the ground. In the past two games against Iowa and Illinois, UW has allowed 137 passing yards and 423 rushing yards.

The key to stopping the run for Wisconsin will be their linebackers. Jake Chaney has become one of the better surprises on this defense, and he’ll start alongside either Maema Njongmeta or Jordan Turner, depending on Turner’s status come kickoff.

The Buckeyes will lean on the passing game, but if they can comfortably run, Wisconsin stands no chance.