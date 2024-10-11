All-Out Blitz Week 7: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's sixth opponent of the season in the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who the Badgers will host Saturday morning in Piscataway, New Jersey, 11:00 a.m. on BTN.

Saturday will technically be Wisconsin’s third conference game, but their first real Big Ten-style battle, when they go up against a team that is unabashedly run-first.

The Scarlet Knights’ offense revolves completely around running back Kyle Monangai, whose 116 rushing attempts are first in the Big Ten and 19 higher than the next-highest back.

He’ll also be looking to right his wrongs from last season, after rushing just eight times for 16 yards against the Badgers.

This will be the first time this season that Wisconsin’s run defense is truly tested.

Early in the season, they struggled at times to contain Western Michigan and South Dakota, two run-heavy teams who hung around with the Badgers despite the talent disparity.

The defensive line has slowly improved this season, mostly due to the efforts of Elijah Hills, but we’ll know their true level of competency after Saturday.

Since the last meeting between these teams, the Knights made an upgrade at quarterback, acquiring Athan Kaliakmanis from Minnesota via the transfer portal.

He’s had a solid season so far, throwing for just 947 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 55.6% of his passes. But given the success of Monangai, he hasn’t been asked to do too much.

The emphasis on the run game has also kept any single receiver from emerging as a major threat.

The best seems to be Monmouth transfer Dymere Miller, who was the leading receiver in the FCS last season and leads the team this season with 17 receptions for 262 receiving yards.

But if Wisconsin’s pass rush is as poor this week as it was last week, it won’t matter who they have at receiver. They’ll get open regardless.

The outside linebacker trio of Darryl Peterson, John Pius and Leon Lowery has been underwhelming this season. They have their work cut out for them against a Rutgers offensive line that’s 80% seniors.

The Knights allowed four sacks last week against Nebraska and it had a clear effect on Kaliakmanis’ play.

If there are any players or position groups with something to prove, look no farther than Wisconsin’s edge rushers.