BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's sixth opponent, and third conference foe in Iowa, which the Badgers will face Saturday afternoon at home in Camp Randall (3:00 p.m. CT, FOX).

Iowa is a run-first program, but the biggest storyline surrounds ex-Badger Deacon Hill’s first matchup against his old team. He was thrust into the role two weeks ago after Cade McNamara tore his ACL against Michigan State. Hill is playing the first meaningful snaps of his career, and is still learning how to lead an offense. In his two games, he’s completed 17 of 48 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and has thrown an interception in each game.

He’ll look for his safety blanket in tight end Erick All, who leads the team with 19 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Saturday will be a unique challenge for this Wisconsin defense, which has yet to play an offense that leans on its tight ends.

Hill will try his best to minimize mistakes against a defense that’s on a turnover streak. After not getting any takeaways in the first two games, they’ve gotten 10 in the past three.

Leading the spree is Ricardo Hallman, who has four interceptions in that span, including a 95-yard pick-six last week against Rutgers.

But the best player on Wisconsin’s defense is still Hunter Wohler. He has two interceptions himself, and is up to 50 tackles on the season.

To help alleviate the pressure off of the passing game, the Hawkeyes will lean on their rushing duo of Leshon Williams and Kaleb Johnson.

Williams narrowly leads in yards, with 285 rushing yards on 5.7 per carry, but Johnson is the preferred back. He missed three weeks with an ankle injury, then returned last week against Purdue and ran for 134 yards on 7.9 per carry. He even ripped off a 67-yard touchdown on their second drive.

The Badgers defense will look to build on their dominant performance against the Rutgers’ running game, which they held to just 64 rushing yards. Wisconsin knew that the Scarlet Knights would come out and try to establish the run, which is one of the reasons they were able to defend so well. The same will be true for the Hawkeyes, albeit to a slightly lesser extent.

The inside linebacker duo of Jordan Turner and Jake Chaney will look to contain the Hawkeye tailback duo, the way they did against Kyle Monangai and the Rutgers backs.