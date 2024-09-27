BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's third opponent of the season in the USC Trojans, who the Badgers will travel to face Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m. on FOX.

USC’s offense is led by junior quarterback Miller Moss, who’s finally getting an opportunity to start after two years of sitting behind Caleb Williams.

Moss may not have the same physical talents of Williams or Lincoln Riley’s other Heisman trophy winners, but he’s looked more than capable of leading Riley’s offense early this season.

Through three games, he’s thrown for 891 yards, five touchdowns and an interception, all with a 65% completion percentage.

Riley may not have a Heisman quarterback, but he does have one of the most talented offensive weapons in the Big Ten in receiver Zachariah Branch.

The former #7 player in the 2023 class has all the necessary athleticism and explosiveness that is necessary for success as a receiver, but he’s still yet to truly break out.

His 98 receiving yards against Michigan last week were a career high, and he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet this season.

It’ll be up to Wisconsin’s secondary to ensure his breakout doesn’t happen this week.

They’ll be looking for a bounce-back after struggling mightily against Alabama’s passing attack prior to the bye, allowing receptions of 47, 37, 31 and 26 yards.

Backup cornerback R.J. Delancy was burned a few times against the Tide, including on the touchdown right before the half, so there’s a chance we may see more of freshman Xavier Lucas, who was beginning to earn more playing time prior to the Alabama game.

However, what’s different about this year’s USC team compared to those of recent years is their run game.

Mississippi State transfer Woody Marks has logged 271 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 42 carries (6.5 yards per carry).

He’s on pace for 1,084 rushing yards in the regular season, which would make him the first 1,000-yard rusher of Riley’s USC era.

Thus, Wisconsin’s defensive front may have just as tough of a time as their secondary.

The Tide implemented a more unconventional running strategy against the Badgers two weeks ago, often using quarterback Jalen Milroe on keepers.

But the Trojans will run straight at them. It’ll be the first real test of the season for Wisconsin’s defensive line and inside linebackers.

Of any player, Saturday might mean the most for linebacker Tackett Curtis, who transferred from USC this past offseason.

Curtis started in place of Jake Chaney last week, who was suspended for targeting in the prior game, and showed some promising flashes.