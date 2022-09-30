News More News
All-Out Blitz Week 5: Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We take a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini, who visit Madison with both teams looking for their first Big Ten win. (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).


QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Bret Bielema (8-8 at Illinois)

Ohio State All-Time Record: 612-613-49 (.480 winning percentage)

2021 Record: 5-7

Rankings: N/A

Series vs. Wisconsin: 38-44-7

In Madison: 16-25-4

WHEN ILLINOIS HAS THE BALL

Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito leads the Illini offense.
Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito leads the Illini offense. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)
COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
Wisconsin  2022 PFF Grade Illinois 2022 PFF Grade

DE - Rodas Johnson

68.5

LT - Julian Pearl

57

NT - Keeanu Benton

62.9

LG - Isaiah Adams

69.5

DE - Isaiah Mullens

63.9

C - Alex Pihlstrom

64.1

OLB - Nick Herbig

78

RG - Zy Crisler

54.8

ILB - Jordan Turner

50.6

RT - Alex Palczewski

82.9

ILB - Maema Njongmeta

77.5

QB - Tommy DeVito

82.2

OLB - C.J. Goetz

59.6

RB - Chase Brown

76.6

CB - Jay Shaw

70.6

WR - Pat Bryant

80.9

S - John Torchio

67.2

WR - Isaiah Williams

84.5

S - Kamo'i Latu

62.8

WR - Brian Hightower

60

CB - Ricardo Hallman

77.5

TE - Tip Reiman

65

In last year's meeting between these two teams, Illinois' offense was painfully inept. They were shut out, 24-0, and their two quarterbacks, Artur Sitkowski and Brandon Peters, combined for 11-of-34 passing for 67 yards. The running game wasn't much better. Chase Brown was the only ballcarrier to have any kind of success against the Badgers, and he finished with a grand total of 35 yards.

A year later, this shouldn't be the case. Illinois is much better offensively, and former Syracuse Orange gunslinger Tommy DeVito is a big reason why. He's had a great start to the season, completing 69% of his passes for 954 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been the steadying hand the Illini so desperately needed at quarterback, and his experience and maturity is clearly paying off.

Brown is a problem running the ball. He comes into week five leading the nation in rushing yards. He's a true workhorse back, and the Illini love to feed him. His 95 carries are third-most in the country. The Badgers will need to be much more disciplined in their assignments than they were a week ago to ensure Brown doesn't run wild.

Illinois has an array of pass-catchers that compliment themselves well. Pat Bryant is a long, lanky deep threat who currently leads the Illini in receiving yards. The Illini tight ends have combined for three touchdowns as well. But the most dangerous threat on this team is Isaiah Williams. With an absurd 28 catches already, Williams is liable to score from anywhere at any time. Last week, he took a buttonhook 63 yards to the house. He's got absolutely game-breaking speed, and Wisconsin can't let him get the ball in space.


WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

Expect a heavy dose of Braelon Allen as Wisconsin tries to re-establish its identity.
Expect a heavy dose of Braelon Allen as Wisconsin tries to re-establish its identity. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
Wisconsin  2022 PFF Grade Illinois 2022 PFF Grade

LT - Jack Nelson

80.6

NT - Calvin Avery

70

LG - Tyler Beach

81.7

DT - Keith Randolph Jr.

70.7

C - Joe Tippmann

67.4

DT - Jer'Zhan Newton

90.4

RG - Tanor Bortolini

68.9

OLB - Seth Coleman

73.6

RT - Riley Mahlman

61.4

LB - Tarique Barnes

62.4

QB - Graham Mertz

78.9

LB - Calvin Hart

54.4

RB - Braelon Allen

73.2

OLB/DB - Kendall Smith

62.5

FB - Jackson Acker

60.1

CB- Devon Witherspoon

84.6

WR - Chimere Dike

67.1

SS - Sydney Brown

72.2

WR - Skyler Bell

69.3

STAR - Jartavius Martin

79.4

TE - Hayden Rucci

64.3

CB - Tahveon Nicholson

75

Against this Illinois defense, it all starts with containing Jer'Zhan Newton. The nose tackle leads the nation in quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He also leads Illinois in tackles and is tied for the league in sacks. Last week the Badgers had to contend with Michael Hall, and they'll be tasked with slowing another incredibly disruptive defensive tackle on Saturday.

The Illini pass defense has been very good to start the season. They've got a strong starting secondary, headlined by Devon Witherspoon. The cornerback is allowing a reception percentage of 33.3, and he's comfortable being tested. Indiana threw the ball his way 15 times, and completed just six of those passes. Witherspoon is their best pure cover guy, and it'll be interesting to see how they deploy him. Wisconsin lacks a true alpha receiver, so he'll likely face both Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.

Wisconsin's offense needs to get out to a fast start Saturday. They won't need to score points at the rate they would've needed to last week, but this offense can't afford to get into a rut. After getting blown out, look for the Badgers to try to re-establish their identity offensively. This means a heavy dose of handoffs, and runs setting up passes. Just like they did a season ago, Wisconsin will aim to pound the Illini into submission.


_________________________________________________

