BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We take a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini, who visit Madison with both teams looking for their first Big Ten win. (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).

In last year's meeting between these two teams, Illinois' offense was painfully inept. They were shut out, 24-0, and their two quarterbacks, Artur Sitkowski and Brandon Peters, combined for 11-of-34 passing for 67 yards. The running game wasn't much better. Chase Brown was the only ballcarrier to have any kind of success against the Badgers, and he finished with a grand total of 35 yards.

A year later, this shouldn't be the case. Illinois is much better offensively, and former Syracuse Orange gunslinger Tommy DeVito is a big reason why. He's had a great start to the season, completing 69% of his passes for 954 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been the steadying hand the Illini so desperately needed at quarterback, and his experience and maturity is clearly paying off.

Brown is a problem running the ball. He comes into week five leading the nation in rushing yards. He's a true workhorse back, and the Illini love to feed him. His 95 carries are third-most in the country. The Badgers will need to be much more disciplined in their assignments than they were a week ago to ensure Brown doesn't run wild.

Illinois has an array of pass-catchers that compliment themselves well. Pat Bryant is a long, lanky deep threat who currently leads the Illini in receiving yards. The Illini tight ends have combined for three touchdowns as well. But the most dangerous threat on this team is Isaiah Williams. With an absurd 28 catches already, Williams is liable to score from anywhere at any time. Last week, he took a buttonhook 63 yards to the house. He's got absolutely game-breaking speed, and Wisconsin can't let him get the ball in space.



