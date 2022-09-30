All-Out Blitz Week 5: Wisconsin Badgers vs Illinois Fighting Illini
BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We take a look at the Illinois Fighting Illini, who visit Madison with both teams looking for their first Big Ten win. (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC).
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Bret Bielema (8-8 at Illinois)
Ohio State All-Time Record: 612-613-49 (.480 winning percentage)
2021 Record: 5-7
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 38-44-7
In Madison: 16-25-4
WHEN ILLINOIS HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2022 PFF Grade
|Illinois
|2022 PFF Grade
|
DE - Rodas Johnson
|
68.5
|
LT - Julian Pearl
|
57
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
62.9
|
LG - Isaiah Adams
|
69.5
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
63.9
|
C - Alex Pihlstrom
|
64.1
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
78
|
RG - Zy Crisler
|
54.8
|
ILB - Jordan Turner
|
50.6
|
RT - Alex Palczewski
|
82.9
|
ILB - Maema Njongmeta
|
77.5
|
QB - Tommy DeVito
|
82.2
|
OLB - C.J. Goetz
|
59.6
|
RB - Chase Brown
|
76.6
|
CB - Jay Shaw
|
70.6
|
WR - Pat Bryant
|
80.9
|
S - John Torchio
|
67.2
|
WR - Isaiah Williams
|
84.5
|
S - Kamo'i Latu
|
62.8
|
WR - Brian Hightower
|
60
|
CB - Ricardo Hallman
|
77.5
|
TE - Tip Reiman
|
65
In last year's meeting between these two teams, Illinois' offense was painfully inept. They were shut out, 24-0, and their two quarterbacks, Artur Sitkowski and Brandon Peters, combined for 11-of-34 passing for 67 yards. The running game wasn't much better. Chase Brown was the only ballcarrier to have any kind of success against the Badgers, and he finished with a grand total of 35 yards.
A year later, this shouldn't be the case. Illinois is much better offensively, and former Syracuse Orange gunslinger Tommy DeVito is a big reason why. He's had a great start to the season, completing 69% of his passes for 954 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's been the steadying hand the Illini so desperately needed at quarterback, and his experience and maturity is clearly paying off.
Brown is a problem running the ball. He comes into week five leading the nation in rushing yards. He's a true workhorse back, and the Illini love to feed him. His 95 carries are third-most in the country. The Badgers will need to be much more disciplined in their assignments than they were a week ago to ensure Brown doesn't run wild.
Illinois has an array of pass-catchers that compliment themselves well. Pat Bryant is a long, lanky deep threat who currently leads the Illini in receiving yards. The Illini tight ends have combined for three touchdowns as well. But the most dangerous threat on this team is Isaiah Williams. With an absurd 28 catches already, Williams is liable to score from anywhere at any time. Last week, he took a buttonhook 63 yards to the house. He's got absolutely game-breaking speed, and Wisconsin can't let him get the ball in space.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2022 PFF Grade
|Illinois
|2022 PFF Grade
|
LT - Jack Nelson
|
80.6
|
NT - Calvin Avery
|
70
|
LG - Tyler Beach
|
81.7
|
DT - Keith Randolph Jr.
|
70.7
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
67.4
|
DT - Jer'Zhan Newton
|
90.4
|
RG - Tanor Bortolini
|
68.9
|
OLB - Seth Coleman
|
73.6
|
RT - Riley Mahlman
|
61.4
|
LB - Tarique Barnes
|
62.4
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
78.9
|
LB - Calvin Hart
|
54.4
|
RB - Braelon Allen
|
73.2
|
OLB/DB - Kendall Smith
|
62.5
|
FB - Jackson Acker
|
60.1
|
CB- Devon Witherspoon
|
84.6
|
WR - Chimere Dike
|
67.1
|
SS - Sydney Brown
|
72.2
|
WR - Skyler Bell
|
69.3
|
STAR - Jartavius Martin
|
79.4
|
TE - Hayden Rucci
|
64.3
|
CB - Tahveon Nicholson
|
75
Against this Illinois defense, it all starts with containing Jer'Zhan Newton. The nose tackle leads the nation in quarterback pressures, per Pro Football Focus. He also leads Illinois in tackles and is tied for the league in sacks. Last week the Badgers had to contend with Michael Hall, and they'll be tasked with slowing another incredibly disruptive defensive tackle on Saturday.
The Illini pass defense has been very good to start the season. They've got a strong starting secondary, headlined by Devon Witherspoon. The cornerback is allowing a reception percentage of 33.3, and he's comfortable being tested. Indiana threw the ball his way 15 times, and completed just six of those passes. Witherspoon is their best pure cover guy, and it'll be interesting to see how they deploy him. Wisconsin lacks a true alpha receiver, so he'll likely face both Chimere Dike and Skyler Bell.
Wisconsin's offense needs to get out to a fast start Saturday. They won't need to score points at the rate they would've needed to last week, but this offense can't afford to get into a rut. After getting blown out, look for the Badgers to try to re-establish their identity offensively. This means a heavy dose of handoffs, and runs setting up passes. Just like they did a season ago, Wisconsin will aim to pound the Illini into submission.
_________________________________________________
