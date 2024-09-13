BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's second opponent of the season in the Alabama Crimson Tide, who the Badgers will face Saturday morning in Camp Randall, 11:00 a.m. on FOX.

Leading the Crimson Tide offense is one of the most electric players in the country. Jalen Milroe has a big arm and is steadily improving in accuracy, but could also kill the Badgers with his legs whenever he wants. He’s already scored nine total touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) through two games.

Containing Milroe in the pocket will be the first real test of the season for Wisconsin’s revamped edge rusher group.

Darryl Peterson, John Pius and Leon Lowery all entered the season earning some considerable hype, but have struggled to show up in the stat sheet against the run-heavy, methodical offenses of the first two weeks. Through two games, they’ve only logged six total pressures and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.

They should benefit from Alabama’s uncertainty at tackle, which is the dumpster fire of the team right now.

Kadyn Proctor is a former five-star recruit who was the top tackle of the 2023 class and played all of last season, but missed each of the first two games after suffering an injury just before the season opener.

On the right side, Wilkin Formby struggled mightily against South Texas, committing four penalties and allowing four pressures.

Milroe could have limited time to get it to his receiver room, which isn’t up to the typical Alabama standard, but can’t be ignored.

There’s a future star in 17-year-old Ryan Williams, the former No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class who not only won a starting job right away, but is already their #1 receiver. He leads the team in all receiving categories, with six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

On the other side, Germie Bernard came from Washington along with DeBoer and is a reliable possession receiver to pair with Williams.

Wisconsin’s defensive backs are another group that have yet to be truly tested this season.

Ricardo Hallman is Wisconsin’s best corner, but his 5-foot-10 stature could limit him against Williams, who’s listed at 6-foot.

Opposite Hallman, the 6-foot-1 Nyzier Fourqurean is one of the more improved players on the team and has likely been waiting to sink his teeth into a real passing offense.

The volume of deep passes could also give Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman some opportunities for interceptions in the back end.

While Milroe and Williams are the standout players on offense, the Tide could easily coast to a win if their running back duo continues their fourth quarter momentum from last week.

Jam Miller’s 56-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach and capped off an 140-yard, one touchdown day. Justice Haynes ran in a 23-yard touchdown just minutes later to make the final score even uglier.

Miller and Haynes have effectively split reps through two weeks and that approach is expected to continue.

It’ll be a tougher job for Wisconsin’s front seven this week with the absence of Jake Chaney in the first half, who was ejected in the second half of last week’s game with a targeting call.

Tackett Curtis impressed in place of Chaney and will almost certainly earn more reps against the Tide, as will Christian Alliegro.