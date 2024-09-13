in other news
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's second opponent of the season in the Alabama Crimson Tide, who the Badgers will face Saturday morning in Camp Randall, 11:00 a.m. on FOX.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Kalen DeBoer (106-12 career record, first season at Alabama)
Alabama All Time Record: 980-311-42 (.735)
2023 Record: 12-2
Rankings: No. 4 (AP)
Series vs. Wisconsin: 1-1
WHEN ALABAMA HAS THE FOOTBALL
Leading the Crimson Tide offense is one of the most electric players in the country. Jalen Milroe has a big arm and is steadily improving in accuracy, but could also kill the Badgers with his legs whenever he wants. He’s already scored nine total touchdowns (five passing, four rushing) through two games.
Containing Milroe in the pocket will be the first real test of the season for Wisconsin’s revamped edge rusher group.
Darryl Peterson, John Pius and Leon Lowery all entered the season earning some considerable hype, but have struggled to show up in the stat sheet against the run-heavy, methodical offenses of the first two weeks. Through two games, they’ve only logged six total pressures and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
They should benefit from Alabama’s uncertainty at tackle, which is the dumpster fire of the team right now.
Kadyn Proctor is a former five-star recruit who was the top tackle of the 2023 class and played all of last season, but missed each of the first two games after suffering an injury just before the season opener.
On the right side, Wilkin Formby struggled mightily against South Texas, committing four penalties and allowing four pressures.
Milroe could have limited time to get it to his receiver room, which isn’t up to the typical Alabama standard, but can’t be ignored.
There’s a future star in 17-year-old Ryan Williams, the former No. 4 overall player in the 2024 class who not only won a starting job right away, but is already their #1 receiver. He leads the team in all receiving categories, with six catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns.
On the other side, Germie Bernard came from Washington along with DeBoer and is a reliable possession receiver to pair with Williams.
Wisconsin’s defensive backs are another group that have yet to be truly tested this season.
Ricardo Hallman is Wisconsin’s best corner, but his 5-foot-10 stature could limit him against Williams, who’s listed at 6-foot.
Opposite Hallman, the 6-foot-1 Nyzier Fourqurean is one of the more improved players on the team and has likely been waiting to sink his teeth into a real passing offense.
The volume of deep passes could also give Hunter Wohler and Preston Zachman some opportunities for interceptions in the back end.
While Milroe and Williams are the standout players on offense, the Tide could easily coast to a win if their running back duo continues their fourth quarter momentum from last week.
Jam Miller’s 56-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter put the game out of reach and capped off an 140-yard, one touchdown day. Justice Haynes ran in a 23-yard touchdown just minutes later to make the final score even uglier.
Miller and Haynes have effectively split reps through two weeks and that approach is expected to continue.
It’ll be a tougher job for Wisconsin’s front seven this week with the absence of Jake Chaney in the first half, who was ejected in the second half of last week’s game with a targeting call.
Tackett Curtis impressed in place of Chaney and will almost certainly earn more reps against the Tide, as will Christian Alliegro.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
Despite the expectation that the Badger offense will have to keep up with the Tide’s, they’ll likely stay true to their identity as long as they’re able to.
Chez Mellusi has received the bulk of the carries early on and that’s not likely to change, especially with Tawee Walker’s status still in question.
Cade Yacamelli filled in as the second back last week in Walker’s absence and was the offense’s most dangerous weapon at times, finishing with eight rushes for 73 yards.
Wisconsin’s backs will have a tall task facing Alabama’s defensive line, led by the formidable tackle duo of Tim Keenan and Tim Smith, who will bring a combined 640 pounds and seven years of experience.
Behind them is one of the deeper inside linebacker rooms in the country, led by Jihadd Campbell and Devontae Lawson, and followed by Justin Jefferson on the bench. These three are first, second and third on the team in tackles, respectively.
If the front seven stifles the run game early, offensive coordinator Phil Longo will have to rely on Tyler Van Dyke and the passing game far more than he has in either of the first two games.
Alabama runs much more man coverage than Wisconsin’s first two opponents, which is great news for all of their receivers, but especially Will Pauling and Trech Kekahuna in the slot. Pauling’s obviously the best and most dangerous receiver on the team, but Kekahuna isn’t close behind him. Their agility and quickness should prove to be lethal against man coverage.
But if Van Dyke needs to throw it down the field, he’s gonna be looking to the perimeter for Bryson Green, the Badgers’ best deep threat.
The Tide’s perimeter will be protected by a duo of new faces in Zabien Brown, a true freshman and former five-star recruit ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in his class, and Domani Jackson, a USC transfer and fellow former five-star recruit.
In the back end, the Tide are still recovering from the loss of superstar safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State via the transfer portal, but they brought in Michigan transfer Keon Sabb to pair with the returning Malachu Moore to secure a solid starting duo.
_________________________________________________
