BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We take a look at Wisconsin's first Power Five opponent, Washington State, which comes to town for a Saturday afternoon showdown (2:30 p.m. CT, FOX).

The Cougars offense is led by quarterback Cameron Ward, formerly of Incarnate Word. He dominated at the FCS level, throwing for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns last season. He's a pro-style quarterback, but he does have a little mobility to his game, mainly the kind that helps him extend plays and find open receivers. He's the key to this offense and its success.

Ward has a bevy of talented eligibles at his disposal. Wide outs De'Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie each caught seven passes last week. With the air-raid-style offense that Washington State runs, lots of pass-catches get involved. Running back Jaylen Jenkins caught a touchdown, and a total of eight players caught passes in the Cougars Week 1 victory.

Washington State will be looking to add a more explosive element to their offense, however. Nakia Watson's rumbling 24-yard carry was their only play of 20-plus yards. That's problematic, especially against Idaho. It's not that the offense had a terrible day, by any standards, but you don't run the air raid in an attempt to bleed teams to death. Look for Ward to try to rectify this by throwing some deep balls if he gets a one-on-one matchup on the outside.

Make no mistake, Wisconsin's secondary will be tested on Saturday. Last week, the Cougars threw the ball almost twice as much as they ran it. They're pass-happy and unashamed. Badgers cornerbacks will have to win their one-on-one matchups more often than not.