BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's second opponent of the season in the South Dakota Coyotes, who the Badgers will face Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall, 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

Like Western Michigan did last week, the Coyotes will likely keep this game on the ground. The run game is South Dakota’s greatest strength, and their best chance at keeping the Badgers on the sideline.

Thus, they’ll live and die with their offensive line. All five are above 300 pounds and their two tackles — Joe Cotton and Bryce Henderson — are 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, respectively. Cotton and starting center Joey Lombard each finished with over 700 offensive snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, while Henderson logged 575.

Yet their work will be for naught if the Coyotes’ running backs behind them don’t produce. Travis Theis was the lead back last season and is listed as the starter on the two-deep, but Charles Pierre Jr. is coming off of a 136-rushing-yard, two-touchdown performance. We can expect a healthy dose of each back as the running game will be paramount to controlling the game.

It’ll be up to the Badgers to ensure their run defense dramatically improves from last week, when an inferior team stayed in the game for far too long because they seemed to pick up five yards whenever they wanted.

They primarily used four defensive linemen last week — Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Cade McDonald and Elijah Hills — while also giving Dillan Johnson six snaps. Luke Fickell expressed his desire to give Johnson more snaps, while also using six linemen, which would suggest that Brandon Lane should see the field after logging zero snaps last week.

Based on Fickell’s assessment of the defensive line’s debut performance, we can expect to see some sort of change up front.

“I’m not gonna say they did a great job, I’m not gonna say they didn’t do their job. But when the game gets methodical like that, it takes a lot of discipline. We played a lot of guys, we rolled some guys through there. Maybe we didn’t play as many or the numbers at which we needed to,” Fickell said.

“I think all-in-all, those guys continue to hold up, they continue to do what we ask them to, and we know this — we have to find some ways to create negative yardage plays, so that the game doesn’t become as methodical as it is.”

Starting inside linebackers Jake Chaney and Jaheim Thomas looked great last week, but we could see more of backups Christian Alliegro and Tyler Jansey, two bigger bodies who would provide reinforcement against the run.

As for South Dakota’s passing game, they didn’t need much from them last week as they ran all over Division II school Northern State on their way to a 45-3 victory. Quarterback Aiden Bouman’s stat line is proof of how easy his job was — completing 9-of-12 passes for 85 yards.

But this wasn’t totally out of character for their offense. Last season, Bouman finished in the lower half of the MAC in pass attempts, yards and touchdowns. He has a capable receiving option in Carter Bell, a shifty, 5-foot-10 sixth-year senior who finished with a team-high 51 receptions and 896 receiving yards last season.

Against a higher level team in Wisconsin, the Coyotes better be at least prepared to pass the ball. Bell will be at the center of those plans.

Regardless, this shouldn’t be a tough challenge for Wisconsin’s secondary, who are coming off of a stellar debut performance. Starting perimeter cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean logged 19 and 17 coverage snaps, respectively, but were only targeted once each. The defense’s best player, Hunter Wohler, will likely have his mind focused more on helping stop the run.