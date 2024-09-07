PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

All-Out Blitz Week 2: Wisconsin Badgers vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Donnie Slusher • BadgerBlitz
Staff Writer
@DonnieSlusher_

BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's second opponent of the season in the South Dakota Coyotes, who the Badgers will face Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall, 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS

Head Coach: Bob Nielsen (43-38, eighth season at South Dakota)

South Dakota All Time Record: 229-125-1 (.555)

2023 Record: 10-3

Rankings: N/A

Series vs. Wisconsin: First meeting

Advertisement

WHEN SOUTH DAKOTA HAS THE FOOTBALL

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler.
Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
Wisconsin 2023 PFF Grade South Dakota 2023 PFF Grade

DL - Ben Barten

59.9

LT - Joe Cotton

65.1

DL - Curt Neal

62.9

LG - Jordan Larsen

45.0

OLB - Darryl Peterson

80.7

C - Joey Lombard

65.7

ILB - Jake Chaney

60.4

RG - Adrian Hawkins

N/A

ILB - Jaheim Thomas

69.0

RT - Bryce Henderson

72.4

OLB - John Pius OR Leon Lowery

85.0, 54.7

QB - Aidan Bouman

89.2

CB - Ricardo Hallman

83.5

RB - Travis Theis

73.5

SS - Hunter Wohler

89.2

WR - Carter Bell

80.8

FS - Preston Zachman

66.8

WR - Jack Martens

68.9

CB - Nyzier Fourqurean

56.8

WR - Quaron Adams

N/A

NB - Max Lofy

N/A

TE - JJ Galbreath

72.5

Like Western Michigan did last week, the Coyotes will likely keep this game on the ground. The run game is South Dakota’s greatest strength, and their best chance at keeping the Badgers on the sideline.

Thus, they’ll live and die with their offensive line. All five are above 300 pounds and their two tackles — Joe Cotton and Bryce Henderson — are 6-foot-7 and 6-foot-8, respectively. Cotton and starting center Joey Lombard each finished with over 700 offensive snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, while Henderson logged 575.

Yet their work will be for naught if the Coyotes’ running backs behind them don’t produce. Travis Theis was the lead back last season and is listed as the starter on the two-deep, but Charles Pierre Jr. is coming off of a 136-rushing-yard, two-touchdown performance. We can expect a healthy dose of each back as the running game will be paramount to controlling the game.

It’ll be up to the Badgers to ensure their run defense dramatically improves from last week, when an inferior team stayed in the game for far too long because they seemed to pick up five yards whenever they wanted.

They primarily used four defensive linemen last week — Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Cade McDonald and Elijah Hills — while also giving Dillan Johnson six snaps. Luke Fickell expressed his desire to give Johnson more snaps, while also using six linemen, which would suggest that Brandon Lane should see the field after logging zero snaps last week.

Based on Fickell’s assessment of the defensive line’s debut performance, we can expect to see some sort of change up front.

“I’m not gonna say they did a great job, I’m not gonna say they didn’t do their job. But when the game gets methodical like that, it takes a lot of discipline. We played a lot of guys, we rolled some guys through there. Maybe we didn’t play as many or the numbers at which we needed to,” Fickell said.

“I think all-in-all, those guys continue to hold up, they continue to do what we ask them to, and we know this — we have to find some ways to create negative yardage plays, so that the game doesn’t become as methodical as it is.”

Starting inside linebackers Jake Chaney and Jaheim Thomas looked great last week, but we could see more of backups Christian Alliegro and Tyler Jansey, two bigger bodies who would provide reinforcement against the run.

As for South Dakota’s passing game, they didn’t need much from them last week as they ran all over Division II school Northern State on their way to a 45-3 victory. Quarterback Aiden Bouman’s stat line is proof of how easy his job was — completing 9-of-12 passes for 85 yards.

But this wasn’t totally out of character for their offense. Last season, Bouman finished in the lower half of the MAC in pass attempts, yards and touchdowns. He has a capable receiving option in Carter Bell, a shifty, 5-foot-10 sixth-year senior who finished with a team-high 51 receptions and 896 receiving yards last season.

Against a higher level team in Wisconsin, the Coyotes better be at least prepared to pass the ball. Bell will be at the center of those plans.

Regardless, this shouldn’t be a tough challenge for Wisconsin’s secondary, who are coming off of a stellar debut performance. Starting perimeter cornerbacks Ricardo Hallman and Nyzier Fourqurean logged 19 and 17 coverage snaps, respectively, but were only targeted once each. The defense’s best player, Hunter Wohler, will likely have his mind focused more on helping stop the run.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson.
Wisconsin left tackle Jack Nelson. (Dan Sanger//BadgerBlitz Photographer)
COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS
Wisconsin 2023 PFF Grade South Dakota 2023 PFF Grade

LT - Jack Nelson

70.6

DE - Nick Gaes

73.7

LG - Joe Brunner

N/A

DT - Blake Holden

67.6

C - Jake Renfro

58.1

DT - Mosai Newsom

52.1

RG - Joe Huber

69.6

RLB - Mi'Quise Grace

77.3

RT - Riley Mahlman

74.4

SLB - Teven McKelvey

52.9

QB - Tyler Van Dyke

76.3*

MLB - Gary Bryant III

61.7

RB - Chez Mellusi

65.9

WLB - Nate Ewell

N/A

WR - Bryson Green

59.7

CB - Mike Reid

N/A

WR - Vinny Anthony II

56.9

S - Josiah Ganues

64.6

WR - Will Pauling

76.9

S - Dennis Shorter

75.8

TE - Riley Nowakowski

58.1

CB - Roman Tillmon

64.6

While the Badgers ultimately shouldn’t struggle against an FCS defense, South Dakota had one of the better defenses in the subdivision last season, holding their opponents to single digits in six of their 10 wins. Yet they did lose a few of their best players over the offseason and only played a Division II school in Week 1, so their current defense is ultimately untested.

Still, the strategy should remain the same, which is to limit passing and keep everything on the ground for their front seven to take care of.

Blake Holden and Mosai Newsom are the central cogs of the defensive line. Holden, a senior, is one of the most experienced players on the defense and provides some necessary leadership for a unit that lost multiple veterans.

Behind them sits a rather inexperienced linebacker unit, led by one of the most interesting players on their team. Mi’Quise Grace is somewhat of an inside/outside linebacker hybrid, capable of both manning the inside of the field and wreaking havoc off the edge. The other starters, Teven McKelvey and Gary Bryant III, have their work cut out for them, especially because they’re still reeling from the loss of Brock Mogensen, one of last season’s defensive leaders who now plays for the Dallas Cowboys.

Ultimately, they shouldn’t pose too great a challenge for Wisconsin’s two-back punch of Chez Mellusi and Tawee Walker. Mellusi is coming off of a 19-carry performance, which is the most he’s had in a game since November 2022. He rushed for 74 yards and a touchdown, while Walker ran 15 times for 66 yards and a touchdown. Behind them, Cade Yacamelli rushed four times for 35 yards and looked worthy of more involvement, so expect to see him again.

The running backs should make it so that the Badgers rarely-if-ever have to pass. But it would still be worthwhile to shake off some of Tyler Van Dyke’s rust before Alabama comes to town next weekend.

It would also be worthwhile to involve more receivers. Last week, Will Pauling received 13 targets, which was more than double the next highest targeted receiver (Bryson Green, 6). Trech Kekahuna impressed in his limited snaps after a strong offseason, so there’s a good chance we’ll see more of him as early as Saturday.

The receivers are lucky to go against a mixed bag of cornerbacks who are reeling from the loss of Myles Harden, one of their best players last season who was taken in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. They brought in Mike Reid from Monmouth, who was a two-time all-conference player in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association) and also brings 31 games of starting experience. Behind him, it’s a group of question marks.

The corners are supported by their safety group, which is perhaps the strongest unit on the team. Dennis Shorter and Josiah “JoJo” Ganues started every game last season and now return for their senior seasons. The two backups, Tim White and Clayton Denker, played in all 13 games last season and still feature prominently.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvYWxsLW91dC1ibGl0ei13ZWVrLTItd2lzY29uc2luLWJhZGdl cnMtdnMtc291dGgtZGFrb3RhLWNveW90ZXMiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigp IHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0 IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlw dCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2 ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRo ZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNv bS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZv cmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxp bWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2Mx PTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRndpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmFsbC1vdXQtYmxpdHotd2Vlay0yLXdpc2NvbnNp bi1iYWRnZXJzLXZzLXNvdXRoLWRha290YS1jb3lvdGVzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx NzUmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK