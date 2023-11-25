BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's twelvth opponent, and final conference foe in the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who the Badgers will face Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Minnesota’s offense will be led once again by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who’s had a mostly productive year. But like the team as a whole, has declined in recent weeks.

The sophomore is completing just 48.3% of his passes over the last three games. He most recently struggled against Ohio State, completing just 11 of 19 passes for 82 yards and an interception.

He did, however, beat the Badgers last year with 319 yards and two touchdowns, against a defense that was arguably better than this year’s.

Kaliakmanis can at least lean on one of the Big Ten’s more productive receivers in Daniel Jackson, who’s currently sitting at third in the conference with 710 receiving yards. He struggled last week against Ohio State, but did finish with seven receptions for 119 yards the prior week against Purdue.

These two will try their best to play a clean game against a Wisconsin offense that’s desperate for a turnover.

After catching two interceptions against Kyle McCord, they didn’t get a single takeaway against Indiana or Northwestern. They then played one of the most turnover-prone teams in the country in Nebraska, but didn’t take the ball away until the final play of the game when Chubba Purdy threw up a prayer.

Kaliakmanis is tied for third in the Big Ten with eight interceptions, while Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman is still tied for the conference lead in interceptions with five.

The sophomore quarterback may have to carry a heavier load given the Gophers’ recent struggles running the ball

Darius Taylor is the team’s leading rusher with 591 rushing yards on the season, but suffered an injury against Iowa over a month ago and has been sidelined since.

Jordan Nubin took over for him in the depth chart, but hasn’t come close to matching his production. He had a great game in his first real start against Michigan State, rushing for 204 yards, but hasn’t done much since. Nubin has averaged just 71 rushing yards per game during their recent three-game losing streak.

The biggest question for Wisconsin’s defense is ultimately how they start. The Badgers let Nebraska score a 50+ yard touchdown on each of their first two drives, then mostly limited them. But if they let the Gophers jump to an early lead, it could be hard for Wisconsin’s offense to dig themselves out of the hole.