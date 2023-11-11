BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's tenth opponent, and seventh conference foe in the Northwestern Wildcats, who the Badgers will face Saturday afternoon in Camp Randall (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Brendan Sullivan has started the last four games for the Wildcats after the original starting quarterback, Ben Bryant, suffered an injury against Penn State. Sullivan has played fine in his starts, throwing for 653 passing yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

The threatening part of Sullivan’s game is his willingness to run. He’s averaged 14.7 carries per game in his four games starting, and he even ran for 56 yards against Maryland.

That could pose a challenge for a defense that’s faced some recurring struggles against mobile quarterbacks.

Indiana’s Brendan Sorsby repeatedly found space to pick up some crucial first downs, taking advantage of the gaps in Wisconsin’s defense.

The pressure will be on the Badgers’ front, namely the top edge rushers in C.J. Goetz and Darryl Peterson, to not give another mediocre quarterback too much comfort.

Sullivan will look to get his two primary receivers, Bryce Kirtz and Cam Johnson, involved early. Kirtz leads the team with 507 receiving yards, which ranks seventh in the Big Ten, while Johnson isn’t too far behind with 415.

Kirtz and Johnson have cooled off since Sullivan took over, as they’ve only averaged 55.2 and 39.5 receiving yards per game, respectively, in Sullivan’s four games starting.

Regardless of the Wildcat receivers’ recent performance, they could still feasibly perform against an inconsistent Badger secondary.

Hunter Wohler has remained consistently superb, ranking second in the Big Ten with 85 total tackles, and third in solo tackles with 52.

He may have a new partner in the secondary, after Kamo’i Latu didn’t travel to Indiana due to an injury. Austin Brown stepped in for Latu and logged 61 snaps, which is easily his highest of the season.

The Wildcats may have to lean on the pass more given their relatively-weak run game.

Cam Porter leads the team with 382 yards on the ground, but only averages 27.5 rushing yards per game against Big Ten teams. This is an offense that’s only passed 100 rushing yards once in its last six games, against their only non-conference opponent in that stretch in Howard.

It will still be paramount for this front to hold up against the run, as they’ve occasionally struggled against some run-first Big Ten teams.

The Badger defense has given up over 180 rushing yards in four of their last six games.

The key to stopping the run for Wisconsin lies in their emerging inside linebacker trio — consisting of Jake Chaney, Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner. Chaney has been one of the pleasant surprises on the defense this season, while Njongmeta and Turner have taken turns adding support in the run game.