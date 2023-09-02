BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We look at UW's first non-conference foe in Buffalo, which comes to Camp Randall Stadium for a Saturday afternoon showdown (2:30 p.m. CT, FS1).

Wisconsin tailback Braelon Allen. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

QUICK PROGRAM FACTS Head Coach: Marquise Linguist (11-14 at Buffalo) Buffalo All Time Record: 395-536-28 2022 Record: 0-0 Rankings: N/A Series vs. Wisconsin: 0-1 In Madison: 0-1

WHEN BUFFALO HAS THE FOOTBALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS Wisconsin 2022 PFF Grade Buffalo 2022 PFF Grade DE - Rodas Johnson 61.6 LT - Isaiah Wright 46.0 NT - Gio Paez 58.8 LG - Gabe Wallace 53.1 DE - James Thompson Jr. 72.9 C - Dom Polizzi N/A OLB - Darryl Peterson 67.3 RG - Tyler Doty 56.0 ILB - Maema Njongmeta 89.9 RT - Caelan Shepard N/A ILB - Jordan Turner 64.0 QB - Cole Snyder 62.0 OLB - C.J. Goetz 74.5 RB - Ron Cook Jr. 75.7 CB - Alexander Smith 72.8 WR - Boobie Curry N/A S - Hunter Wohler 70.6 WR - Cole Harrity 59.4 S - Kamo'i Latu 64.1 WR - Marlyn Johnson 52.8 CB - Ricardo Hallman 61.1 TE - Jake Orlando OR Zion Carter N/A, N/A

No single Buffalo player on offense truly stands out, but Wisconsin should be most wary of their deep and experienced running back room. Ron Cook, who is coming off a 600-yard, four-touchdown season, will start on Saturday. Behind him is Mike Washington, who was Buffalo’s most productive running back in 2022. He rushed for 625 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore Al-Jay Henderson appeared in 10 games and finished with a team-best 5.1 yards per carry. The defensive front will have to overcome injuries for players who both are and aren’t on the field. Defensive end Isaiah Mullens tore his meniscus last November and still has no clear timetable for a return. Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta became one of the most reliable defensive players on the Badgers last season, leading the team in both solo and total tackles. He’ll start Saturday but is expected to have a club on his right hand to protect a broken thumb. Rodas Johnson, James Thompson and Gio Paez should do a serviceable job against Buffalo’s running backs. There aren’t too many capable backups, but depth shouldn’t be a major concern this early in the season. Buffalo will hope that its diverse run game can take some pressure off quarterback Cole Snyder, a fifth-year senior beginning his second year as the Bulls’ starter. After spending three years on the bench at Rutgers, he transferred to Buffalo prior to last season and instantly won the starting job. Snyder threw for 3,030 yards and 18 touchdowns, becoming only the third quarterback in program history to pass for 3,000 yards. Snyder will throw against a Badgers' secondary led by junior safety Hunter Wohler, who suffered an injury in the first week of last season but is now primed to be one of Wisconsin’s most impactful players. He’ll be surrounded by other veterans in Travion Blaylock and Kamo’i Latu. The position plays an integral role in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel’s system, and it may be Wisconsin’s deepest defensive unit. Wisconsin’s cornerback room is led by three capable starters followed by an unremarkable bench, but that issue likely won’t reveal itself against Buffalo’s inexperienced receiver room. The Bulls’ three starting receivers combined for a measly 36 receptions and 376 yards in 2022.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE PROJECTED STARTERS Wisconsin 2022 PFF Grade Buffalo 2022 PFF Grade LT - Jack Nelson 73.1 DE - Max Michel N/A LG - Joe Huber 73.7 DT - Daymond Williams 77.2 C - Tanner Bortolini 74.3 DT - Jaylon Bass 59.4 RG - Michael Furtney 67.2 DE - C.J. Bazile 69.4 RT - Riley Mahlman 58.1 ILB - Shaun Dolac 81.3 QB - Tanner Mordecai 77.6 ILB - Joe Andreessen OR Red Murdock 85.7, N/A RB - Braelon Allen 80.2 NB - Jalen McNair N/A WR - Bryson Green 63.9 CB - Caleb Offord 53.4 WR - Chimere Dike 74.4 S - Marcus Fuqua 63.8 WR - Will Pauling N/A S - Demetrius Harris Jr. 60.6 TE - Hayden Rucci 55.8 CB - Clevester Hines III N/A