BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's first opponent of the season in the Western Michigan Broncos, who the Badgers will face Friday night underneath the Camp Randall lights at 8 p.m. on FS1.

Like Wisconsin, Western Michigan’s offense is predicated on a diverse use of running backs and slot receivers.

The standout weapon is running back Jalen Buckley, who rushed for 1,003 yards (fifth in MAC) and 10 touchdowns (tied for fourth) in 11 games last season. The redshirt sophomore also brings an extra dimension in the passing game, after slowly becoming a more consistent receiver throughout 2023.

Zahir Abdus-Salaam was the second option last season, contributing 470 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and only receiving seven fewer carries per game than Buckley. Yet they listed Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Nixon ahead of him in the unofficial two-deep. It’s likely all three will receive a fair share of snaps on Friday.

A diverse running team like the Broncos could be tough for a Badger team that just lost defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. to a season-ending injury. It was already one of the thinner position groups on the roster, and Thompson felt like the only certainty. They’ll now have to rely on a series of promising-yet-unproven pieces in Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills, Cade McDonald and transfer Brandon Lane.

The front line can at least feel somewhat secure knowing they’re supported by one of the best inside linebacker rooms in the Big Ten and perhaps the country. Senior Jake Chaney has been cited by players and coaches throughout the offseason as one of the undisputed leaders of the defense. Beside him, Jaheim Thomas has years of experience in Luke Fickell’s system from their Cincinnati days and his inside-outside versatility should make him one of the most valuable players on the team.

Behind the two veterans, the Badgers’ three promising second years — Christian Alliegro, Tyler Jansey and Tackett Curtis — would all likely start for most Big Ten schools.

At quarterback for the Broncos, Hayden Wolff will try to right some of his wrongs from last season, now as the day-one starter. He became the starter last season midway through the year and finished with underwhelming numbers — 1,505 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.5% of his passes.

They return their three top receivers from last season — Anthony Sambucci, Malique Dieudonne and Kenny Womack.

Womack is an All-MAC slot receiver whose 75 receptions in 2023 were more than double the next highest total on the team. However, he was listed as day-to-day on the Broncos’ initial injury report, so his exact level of involvement is difficult to predict.

It’ll still be an intriguing matchup for slot corner Max Lofy, who surprised coaches by ascending the depth chart and holding his own throughout spring and fall camps. On the outside and in the back-end, Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean and Hunter Wohler should provide any necessary security in case Womack isn’t 100% and they must rely on Sambucci and Dieudonne.

Western Michigan’s offensive line returns four experienced starters, plus Notre Dame transfer Quinn Murphy. It ultimately shouldn’t be a cake walk for the Badgers’ intriguing outside linebacker trio of John Pius, Leon Lowery and Darryl Peterson.