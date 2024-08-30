in other news
Mid-South Spotlight: Four prospects on flip watch
Marshall Levenson takes a look at four prospects in the Mid-South Region that could be on flip watch.
Coach: 'Sky's the limit' for new Wisconsin commit LaTrevion Fenderson
The long-time head coach in Racine couldn't be more proud of his former star player, LaTrevion Fenderson.
Videos: Wisconsin players talk opener against Western Michigan
MADISON - With the season opener just days away, reporters were able to speak with select players Wisconsin players.
Wisconsin Badgers Stock Up, Stock Down: Week 1
Whose stock is rising and falling as the Badgers gear up for opening weekend?
Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 1
Ranking every team in the Big Ten ahead of Week 1 action.
BadgerBlitz.com brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series for the 2024 season, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's upcoming opponent. We look at UW's first opponent of the season in the Western Michigan Broncos, who the Badgers will face Friday night underneath the Camp Randall lights at 8 p.m. on FS1.
QUICK PROGRAM FACTS
Head Coach: Lance Taylor (4-8, second season at Western Michigan)
Minnesota All Time Record: 592-473-24 (.555)
2023 Record: 4-8
Rankings: N/A
Series vs. Wisconsin: 1-4
WHEN WESTERN MICHIGAN HAS THE FOOTBALL
Like Wisconsin, Western Michigan’s offense is predicated on a diverse use of running backs and slot receivers.
The standout weapon is running back Jalen Buckley, who rushed for 1,003 yards (fifth in MAC) and 10 touchdowns (tied for fourth) in 11 games last season. The redshirt sophomore also brings an extra dimension in the passing game, after slowly becoming a more consistent receiver throughout 2023.
Zahir Abdus-Salaam was the second option last season, contributing 470 rushing yards and five touchdowns, and only receiving seven fewer carries per game than Buckley. Yet they listed Oklahoma State transfer Jaden Nixon ahead of him in the unofficial two-deep. It’s likely all three will receive a fair share of snaps on Friday.
A diverse running team like the Broncos could be tough for a Badger team that just lost defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. to a season-ending injury. It was already one of the thinner position groups on the roster, and Thompson felt like the only certainty. They’ll now have to rely on a series of promising-yet-unproven pieces in Curt Neal, Ben Barten, Elijah Hills, Cade McDonald and transfer Brandon Lane.
The front line can at least feel somewhat secure knowing they’re supported by one of the best inside linebacker rooms in the Big Ten and perhaps the country. Senior Jake Chaney has been cited by players and coaches throughout the offseason as one of the undisputed leaders of the defense. Beside him, Jaheim Thomas has years of experience in Luke Fickell’s system from their Cincinnati days and his inside-outside versatility should make him one of the most valuable players on the team.
Behind the two veterans, the Badgers’ three promising second years — Christian Alliegro, Tyler Jansey and Tackett Curtis — would all likely start for most Big Ten schools.
At quarterback for the Broncos, Hayden Wolff will try to right some of his wrongs from last season, now as the day-one starter. He became the starter last season midway through the year and finished with underwhelming numbers — 1,505 passing yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions, completing 65.5% of his passes.
They return their three top receivers from last season — Anthony Sambucci, Malique Dieudonne and Kenny Womack.
Womack is an All-MAC slot receiver whose 75 receptions in 2023 were more than double the next highest total on the team. However, he was listed as day-to-day on the Broncos’ initial injury report, so his exact level of involvement is difficult to predict.
It’ll still be an intriguing matchup for slot corner Max Lofy, who surprised coaches by ascending the depth chart and holding his own throughout spring and fall camps. On the outside and in the back-end, Ricardo Hallman, Nyzier Fourqurean and Hunter Wohler should provide any necessary security in case Womack isn’t 100% and they must rely on Sambucci and Dieudonne.
Western Michigan’s offensive line returns four experienced starters, plus Notre Dame transfer Quinn Murphy. It ultimately shouldn’t be a cake walk for the Badgers’ intriguing outside linebacker trio of John Pius, Leon Lowery and Darryl Peterson.
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
The Broncos’s 2023 defense was full of flaws and likely played a greater factor in their 4-8 record than their offense. They gave up 31.8 points per game last season, second most in the MAC.
The greatest flaw on their entire team was perhaps their pass defense. They allowed 234.6 passing yards per game (second-highest in MAC) and 23 passing touchdowns (highest in MAC).
To make matters worse, they lost their top cornerback from last season — turnover specialist Keni-H Lovely, who caught two interceptions and forced three fumbles last season.
Billhal Kone returns and will now step into that top role after a productive 2023, having allowed a 54.2 reception percentage. Alongside him, Nyquann Washington is an FCS transfer who has experience, but will no-doubt be tested by receivers like Bryson Green, Vinny Anthony and C.J. Williams in his first game at a higher level.
Their lack of cornerback depth is great news for quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who will have all eyes on him in his Wisconsin debut, underneath the Camp Randall lights.
Van Dyke may have to worry more about their duo of safeties — Tate Hallock and Aaron Wofford — who are some of the most trustworthy starters in the Broncos’ defense, coming off of a season where they both recorded 700+ snaps.
Hallock played closer to the line in 2023 but usually travels all over the field, having led the Broncos with 75 tackles last season, but his specific role is ultimately a mystery under new defensive coordinator Scott Power.
The Badgers shouldn’t have issues throwing the ball, but in the first week against a MAC team, they don’t want to find themselves in a shootout. They proved in last year’s opener against Buffalo that if the running game is working against an inferior opponent, they’ll ride that to victory.
The running game doesn’t look as strong at the top as it did last season, with Braelon Allen and a pre-fibula fracture Chez Mellusi. But it’s far deeper. Tawee Walker was one of the stars of offseason camps and could become the eventual RB1. They’ll also want to see what they have out of freshmen running backs Darrion Dupree and Dilin Jones, who are both talented enough for serious playing time, but are also difficult to project based on youth and the talent around them.
The greatest threats in the run game for Wisconsin are starting Bronco inside linebackers Jake Wahlberg and Donald Willis, who are coming off of a productive 2023 where they combined for 105 tackles. Wahlberg’s 738 defensive snaps were the second highest total on the team last season. He’s more of an old school linebacker who can defend the run but is a liability in the passing game, having allowed an 82.4% reception percentage.
Up front, they return veteran interior linemen Mason Nelson, who will start alongside a new face in Anterio Thompson, transferring from Iowa.
Perhaps the greatest challenge for the Broncos this season will be to try to replace the production and impact of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, whose superb 2023 season led to a second-round NFL Draft selection. They return Corey Walker and Tyson Lee, who are fine but bring nothing exceptional to the table. They acquired Popeye Williams in the transfer portal to provide an extra body, but they’re still far from replacing Kneeland.
