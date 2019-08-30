BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We kick it all off with South Florida.

This will be one of the major storylines and question marks for Wisconsin on Friday night inside Raymond James Stadium. Just what the Bulls' rejuvenated scheme will throw at the Badgers will be something to watch. USF hired Kerwin Bell as its new offensive coordinator in the offseason, whose Division II Valdosta State program racked up 523.9 yards and 52 points per game last season.

South Florida boasts key players at particular skill positions in quarterback Blake Barnett, running back Jordan Cronkite, converted slot receiver Johnny Ford and highly-touted tight end Mitchell Wilcox.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard acknowledged the difficulty in preparing for an opponent like this and how his defense will have to adapt.

"Early college football is tough," Leonhard said on Tuesday. "There's a lot of change whether it's personnel, and obviously in this case, different coordinator, so you're trying to match. You're trying to see what he did at Valdosta [State], what South Florida was good at, the talent coming back, and you're just trying to piece it together.

"You know you're not going to have all the answers, and if you are trying to go by what you've seen on tape, you're probably going to miss something. You really have to get your guys dialed in to what our rules are. Who are we, what are we going to do, what's the plan, and what are your adjustments because more than likely, something is going to show up that you haven't prepared for. You have to be able to make adjustments early in the season because there's not a whole lot of tape and obviously none from the 2019 season. It's just getting your guys prepared for hopefully more than they can throw at you and seeing what they can handle."