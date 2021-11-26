All-Out Blitz: No. 14 Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

BadgerBlitz.com presents its "All-Out Blitz," highlighting key matchups between Wisconsin (8-3 overall, 6-2 Big Ten) and Minnesota (7-4, 5-3) before Saturday's matchup in Huntington Bank Stadium (3 p.m. CT, FOX).

Two rivals once again tussle for the right to carry Paul Bunyan's Axe for another year, but much more is on the line in the Twin Cities this weekend.

It will be strength-on-strength this weekend when Wisconsin and Minnesota clash in the Twin Cities. Cornerback Faion Hicks believes Minnesota, which averages 26.4 points per game, has "a really good offense that has an identity."

"They want to run the ball downhill," Hicks said on Monday. "It’s going to be a physical game. They’re going to make it physical. We’ve just got to be ready for it."

Minnesota rushing attack ranks 23rd in the FBS, third in the Big Ten, in accumulating 204.3 yards per contest. It has recently utilized two freshman Ky Thomas (127 carries, 625 yards, 4.9 yards per carry, four touchdowns) and Mar'Keise Irving (102 carries, 531 yards, 5.2 yards per carry, four touchdowns) with season-ending injuries to Mohamed Ibrahim, Trey Potts and Bryce Williams. The duo ran for 175 combined rushing yards and three touchdowns last week at Indiana and 206 yards in a loss at Iowa on Nov. 13.

The Gophers have gained for 180 or more rushing yards in eight of its 11 games played and reached that benchmark in five of its last six outings. The Gophers ran for 326 and 308 yards against Maryland and Northwestern, respectively, during that latter time frame.

Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz (87.3), Blaise Andries (82.8), Daniel Faalele: (80.2) all have played over 700 snaps and have graded out at 80.0 or higher this season, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Minnesota will attempt to establish control at the line of scrimmage against a Wisconsin defense that allows just 2.2 yards per carry and leads the country in rush defense (64.6 yards per game). Inside linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn have combined for 173 tackles and 29.5 tackles for loss through 11 games.

Minnesota averages 163.5 passing yards per game, good for only 117th in the nation. Quarterback Tanner Morgan will face Wisconsin for the fourth time in his collegiate career. The fifth-year senior has completed 58.8% of his throws for 1,736 yards with nine touchdowns to seven interceptions so far in 2021. Wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell leads the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (453) and touchdown catches (five).

Wisconsin ranks sixth in the nation, once again first in the conference, in pass defense (allowing 173.5 yards per game) and fifth in the FBS in passing efficiency defense (106.0).

UW ranks second in the country in third-down conversion defense (25.2%), but Minnesota has moved the chains 45.6% of the time on that down. The Gophers rank 21st in the FBS in that category.

Sacks and turnovers may be hard to come by for Wisconsin, which currently holds 30 and 22, respectively, heading into Axe Week. Minnesota has allowed a mere 17 sacks through 11 games while coughing up the ball just 10 times (seven interceptions, three fumbles). Chenal, a Butkus Award finalist, and outside linebacker Nick Herbig have combined for 13.5 sacks.