BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We get you ready for the Badgers playing against Minnesota to close the 2020 regular season.

Wisconsin and Minnesota will meet for the 130th time, extending the most-played rivalry in the FBS. Only two other FBS rivalries have been contested at least 125 times: North Carolina vs. Virginia (125) and Auburn vs. Georgia (125).

The Badgers have won 22 of their last 25 meetings with the Golden Gophers, dating to 1995.

Since the introduction of Paul Bunyan’s Axe in 1948, the Badgers lead the series, 44-25-3 (.632).

At 61-60-8, Wisconsin owns the lead in the all-time series between the Badgers and Gophers for just the second time in a rivalry that dates to 1890.

Wisconsin took its first-ever lead in the series with Minnesota, at 60-59-8, when it scored a 31-0 shutout victory at TCF Bank Stadium in 2017 for its 14th straight win over the Gophers.

Minnesota tied the series with a win in Madison in 2018, marking just the third time the series had been even since the turn of the 20th century (6-6 in 1901; 59-59-8 in 2016; 60-60-8 in 2018). The Badgers regained the series lead with their 38-17 win in Minneapolis on Nov. 30, 2019.

Wisconsin redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz’s father, Ron, played football as an offensive lineman at Minnesota from 1989-92.