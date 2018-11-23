All-Out Blitz: Minnesota
PROGRAM QUICK FACTS
Head Coach: P.J. Fleck
2nd year at Minnesota -- 10-13 (4-13 Big Ten)
Minnesota All-Time Record: 676–513–42 (.566)
2017 Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)
2018 Record: 5-6 (2-6)
Rankings: NR (CFP) / NR (AP) / NR (Coaches)
Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 60-59-8
In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 34-22-6
WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL
|WISCONSIN
|PFF GRADE
|OPPONENT
|PFF GRADE
|
Isaiahh Loudermilk - DE
|
66.5
|
Donnell Greene - T
|
69.2
|
Bryson Williams - NT
|
59.0
|
Conner Olson - G
|
64.4
|
Matt Henningsen - DE
|
56.2
|
Jared Weyler - C
|
73.5
|
Andrew Van Ginkel - OLB
|
75.5
|
Blaise Andries - G
|
61.9
|
T.J. Edwards - ILB
|
89.6
|
Daniel Faalele - T
|
56.5
|
Ryan Connelly - ILB
|
87.6
|
Tanner Morgan - QB
|
51.3
|
Zack Baun - OLB
|
79.7
|
Mohammed Ibrahim - RB
|
72.8
|
Rachad Wildgoose - CB
|
61.6
|
Tyler Johnson - WR
|
84.9
|
Faion Hicks - CB
|
67.4
|
Rashod Bateman - WR
|
69.6
|
D'Cota Dixon - S
|
76.7
|
Demetrius Douglas - WR
|
53.9
|
Scott Nelson - S
|
66.5
|
Kio Kieft - TE
|
63.1
