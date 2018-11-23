Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 09:01:50 -0600') }} football

All-Out Blitz: Minnesota

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

PROGRAM QUICK FACTS

Head Coach: P.J. Fleck

2nd year at Minnesota -- 10-13 (4-13 Big Ten)

Minnesota All-Time Record: 676–513–42 (.566)

2017 Record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)

2018 Record: 5-6 (2-6)

Rankings: NR (CFP) / NR (AP) / NR (Coaches)

Series vs. Wisconsin: Wisconsin leads, 60-59-8

In Madison: Wisconsin leads, 34-22-6

WHEN MINNESOTA HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE STARTERS
WISCONSIN PFF GRADE OPPONENT PFF GRADE

Isaiahh Loudermilk - DE

66.5

Donnell Greene - T

69.2

Bryson Williams - NT

59.0

Conner Olson - G

64.4

Matt Henningsen - DE

56.2

Jared Weyler - C

73.5

Andrew Van Ginkel - OLB

75.5

Blaise Andries - G

61.9

T.J. Edwards - ILB

89.6

Daniel Faalele - T

56.5

Ryan Connelly - ILB

87.6

Tanner Morgan - QB

51.3

Zack Baun - OLB

79.7

Mohammed Ibrahim - RB

72.8

Rachad Wildgoose - CB

61.6

Tyler Johnson - WR

84.9

Faion Hicks - CB

67.4

Rashod Bateman - WR

69.6

D'Cota Dixon - S

76.7

Demetrius Douglas - WR

53.9

Scott Nelson - S

66.5

Kio Kieft - TE

63.1
* indicates a player who is questionable for the game, 'standout' players are in bold, "trouble spot' players are in italics.
