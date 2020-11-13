BadgerBlitz.com''s All-Out Blitz weekly series is where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. This week we get you ready for the Badgers playing at Michigan.

Wisconsin has won four of the teams’ last six meetings, including last year’s showdown in Madison, a 35-14 triumph for the Badgers.

The Badgers and Wolverines have divided their four meetings — with the home team winning all four games — since Paul Chryst and Jim Harbaugh took over as head coaches at their respective alma maters in 2015.

Despite playing in different divisions, Saturday’s game will mark the fifth straight season in which Wisconsin and Michigan have faced off.

Saturday’s game will be the fourth prime-time meeting between the Badgers and Wolverines, and the second in Ann Arbor: The teams played in the first-ever night game at Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 4, 1986 — a 34-17 win for a No. 4 Michigan team that featured Harbaugh at quarterback. The teams met again under the lights at Camp Randall on Sept. 24, 2005 — a 23-20 victory for the Badgers — and at the Big House on Oct. 13, 2018 — a 38-13 Michigan win.

Wisconsin seeks to score wins over the Wolverines in consecutive seasons for just the fourth time in the history of a series that dates to 1892. The Badgers claimed victories over Michigan in back-to-back seasons in 1959-60, 1993-94 and 2009-10.

UW won its first trip to Michigan Stadium, in 1928, but has won there just five times since.

Head coaches Chryst and Harbaugh crossed paths for two seasons in San Diego, when Harbaugh spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons as a quarterback for the Chargers and Chryst served as tight ends coach under head coach Mike Riley.

The Badgers feature 8 Michigan natives on their roster: WR A.J. Abbott (Northville), WR Stephan Bracey (Grand Rapids), OL Logan Brown (Grand Rapids), OLB Jaylan Franklin (Brownstown), OL Michael Furtney (Milan), WR Taj Mustapha (Southfield), S Scott Nelson (Detroit), and ILB Jordan Turner (Farmington).

Michigan (8) ranks second behind only Wisconsin (51) among the states with the largest representation on UW’s roster. Next are Illinois (7), California (6) and Ohio (6).