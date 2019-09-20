BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find what you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. After two dominant wins and a bye week, we look at what awaits Paul Chryst and the No. 13 Badgers in No. 11 Michigan.

In the offseason, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis as the program's new offensive coordinator. The changes to the Wolverines' scheme is noticeable.

"It's definitely different," inside linebacker Chris Orr said on Monday. "I think they found way to utilize everybody, which is definitely harder to prepare for, but it'll be a fun test for us as a defense. We want to proud ourselves on being the best defense in the nation. We want to be one of the best defenses of all-time, somebody that people remember.

"You can only do that when you play great offenses, so they have a great offensive coordinator, really good quarterback, good skill positions, obviously all of their receivers, good running back and a good o-line, so that's going to be fun for us."

Despite a narrow win at home against Army, Michigan (2-0) is averaging nearly 400 yards per game offensively but has also fumbled eight times in two games, losing five. Running the ball, the Wolverines average 170.5 per contest but has gained just 3.8 yards per attempt.

Quarterback Shea Patterson has completed 62.1% of his passes for 410 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions in the two wins. True freshman running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 190 yards on 4.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns in front of an offensive line that features former Wisconsin prep standout Ben Bredeson.

Wisconsin will also have to contend with a dynamic set of Michigan receiving targets, with or without the injured Donovan Peoples-Jones. That includes Tarik Black (seven catches, 104 yards, one touchdown), Ronnie Bell (nine, 99) and Nico Collins (five, 81, one), along with tight end Sean McKeon (four, 72, one).

"Wide receiver-wise, they have great size," UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said on Tuesday. "They can run. They can go track the football down the field, and they love 50-50 balls as wide receivers. They're a talented group, that you add the tight ends into the group, and what they can do in the pass game, they have a lot of dynamic weapons around the field. Execution-wise, may not be as clean as they've wanted it the first couple of games, but we can't bank on that as a defense."