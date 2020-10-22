BadgerBlitz.com' brings back its All-Out Blitz weekly series, where you can find everything you need to know about Wisconsin's next opponent. We kick it all off with Illinois.

NEED TO KNOW

Redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is set to make his first start on Friday. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Illinois (6-7, 4-5 Big Ten in 2019) vs. No.14 Wisconsin (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten in 2019) Date/Time – Friday, October 23, 7 p.m. CT Venue – Camp Randall Stadium (FieldTurf) Television – Big Ten Network (Brandon Gaudin, James Laurinaitis, Rick Pizzo) Radio - Wisconsin Radio Network (Matt Lepay, Mike Lucas, Mark Tauscher), Sirius 84, XM 84. Series – Wisconsin leads 42-37-7 (Wisconsin leads 23-16-4 in Madison, Wis.) Point Spread – Wisconsin by 19.5 Wisconsin Head Coach: Paul Chryst (9th year, 6th at Wisconsin) 52-16 record as Wisconsin's coach Illinois Head Coach: Lovie Smith (5th year at Illinois) 15-34 record as Illinois' coach

WHEN ILLINOIS HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade ILLINOIS 2019 PFF Grade DE - Isaiahh Loudermilk 64.1 LT - Vederian Lowe

73.5 NT - Keeanu Benton 72.8 LG - Kendrick Green 78.9 DE - Garrett Rand or Matt Henningsen 63.1 / 63.6 C - Doug Kramer 79.7 OLB - Izayah Green-May or Nick Herbig 62.5 / N/A RG - Verdis Brown 62.5 ILB - Jack Sanborn 72.8 RT - Alex Palczewski 74.1 ILB - Leo Chenal 72.4 QB - Brandon Peters 66.3 OLB - Noah Burks 65.3 RB - Mike Epstein 72.5 CB - Rachad Wildgoose 67.4 WR - Josh Imatorbhebhe

64.5 FS - Eric Burrell 78.4 WR - Casey Washington 60.9 SS - Collin Wilder or Scott Nelson 66.7 / 47.5 WR - Donny Navarro 60.8 CB - Caesar Williams or Faion Hicks 66.1 / 53.2 TE - Daniel Barker 53.2

SERIES NOTES

* Illinois snapped Wisconsin’s 9-game win streak in the series with a 24-23 win over the sixth-ranked Badgers last season in Champaign. * Wisconsin’s 9 straight wins over Illinois from 2008 to 2018 marked the longest win streak by either team in the history of the series. The previous mark of six came when the Illini won six straight over UW from 1987-92. * Since the Illini’s 6-game win streak ended with a 35-10 Badgers victory in 1993, Wisconsin owns a 18-4-1 (.783) record against Illinois. * The Badgers have won seven straight meetings with Illinois in Madison, where they hold a 23-16-4 lead in the teams’ all-time series. The Illini’s last win at Camp Randall Stadium came in 2002. * As a ranked team, the Badgers are 13-4 all-time vs. Illinois. * Fifth-year Illinois head coach Lovie Smith served as linebackers coach at Wisconsin in 1987, which was UW head coach Paul Chryst’s senior season as a player at UW. * Wisconsin’s roster features 7 Illinois natives: OL Dylan Barrett (St. Charles), TE Jack Eschenbach (Downers Grove), OLB Izayah Green-May (Bolingbrook), ILB Mike Maskalunas (Long Grove), ILB Maema Njongmeta (Buffalo Grove), WR Kendric Pryor (Hazel Crest) and ILB Jack Sanborn (Deer Park). Only the states of Wisconsin (51) and Michigan (8) have more representation on the Badgers’ roster.

WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL

COMPARING THE STARTERS WISCONSIN 2019 PFF Grade ILLINOIS 2019 PFF Grade LT - Cole Van Lanen 72.6 DE - Owen Carney 64.5 LG - Josh Seltzner 62.1 DT - Jamal Woods 67.0 C - Kayden Lyles 56.9 DT - Tymir Oliver 75.1 RG - Jon Dietzen N/A DE - Isaiah Gay 62.6 RT - Logan Bruss or Tyler Beach 74.9 / 68.7 OLB - Milo Eifer 58.3 QB - Graham Mertz 82.1 MLB - Jake Hansen 80.6 RB - Garrett Groshek or Nakia Watson 71.8 / 56.9 OLB - Khalan Tholson 59.9 FB - Mason Stokke 78.3 CB - Nate Hobbs 70.0 WR - Danny Davis 65.1 FS - Tony Adams 68.2 WR - Kendric Pryor 67.4 SS - Sydney Brown 44.7 TE - Jake Ferguson 67.0 CB - Devon Witherspoon 65.4

WISCONSIN NOTES TO CONSIDER

* Oct. 23 marks the latest start to a Wisconsin football season since the Badgers opened the 1918 campaign — which was delayed due to the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-20 and came during the final days of World War I — by hosting Camp Grant on Oct. 26. The last time the Badgers opened a season in the month of October came when they hosted in-state rival Marquette at Camp Randall on Oct. 4, 1941. * The Badgers return eight starters on a defensive unit that finished the 2019 campaign ranked 4th nationally in total defense (287.1 ypg) and 10th in scoring defense (16.9 ppg). * Led by cornerback Faion Hicks (23) and safety Eric Burrell (19), the Badgers return 96 career starts in the secondary for 2020, fourth-most among Power Five programs behind only Oregon (123), Duke (108) and Arizona State (106). * With last year’s 14-game starter Jack Coan sidelined indefinitely with a foot injury suffered during training camp, redshirt freshman Graham Mertz is set to serve as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. Mertz will be the first Wisconsin freshman to start a season opener at quarterback in 42 years, since John Josten took the first snap vs. Richmond on Sept. 16, 1978.

ILLINOIS NOTES TO CONSIDER