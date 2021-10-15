All-Out Blitz: Army vs. Wisconsin
Wisconsin hopes to reach the .500 mark for the 2021 season on Saturday night when it hosts its final non-conference foe at home.
BadgerBlitz.com presents key matchups and projected starters on both sides of the ball for when UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) faces Jeff Monken and Army (4-1) on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (7 p.m. CT, BTN).
WHEN ARMY HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Army
|2021 PFF Grade
|
DE - Matt Henningsen
|
78.1
|
LT - Jordyn Law
|
48.4
|
NT - Keeanu Benton
|
56.6
|
LG - Zack Ward
|
61.7
|
DE - Isaiah Mullens
|
73.7
|
C - Noah Knapp
|
66.1
|
OLB - Nick Herbig
|
70.5
|
RG - Dean Powell
|
74.7
|
ILB - Leo Chenal
|
85.5
|
RT - Connor Finucane
|
77.0
|
ILB - Jack Sanborn
|
78.0
|
QB - Tyhier Tyler OR Christian Anderson
|
58.0/71.7
|
OLB - Noah Burks
|
68.0
|
RB - Tyson Riley
|
65.7
|
CB - Caesar Williams
|
69.1
|
SRB - Tyrell Robinson
|
80.9
|
S - Scott Nelson
|
64.7
|
SRB - Brandon Walters
|
69.6
|
S - Collin Wilder
|
67.4
|
WR - Reikan Donaldson
|
43.7
|
CB - Faion Hicks
|
46.3
|
TE - Josh Lingenfelter
|
79.2
Wisconsin passed two recent tests against opponents' above-average run games. This week brings on the third in three weeks with Army's triple-option, flexbone offense. The scheme consists mostly of runs and can feature three players in the backfield besides the quarterback. It stresses an opponent's defense by presenting multiple potential avenues the play could go, so defenders absolutely must adhere to their proverbial "1/11th."
Army ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing yards per game (318.2) on 4.9 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Christian Anderson leads the team in rushing (58 carries, 431 yards, five touchdowns), but he did not play against Ball State two weekends ago. Monken previously said the signal caller is "coming along" during his Monday press conference, but no other official word has been said about whether the signal caller will play or not.
If the senior quarterback cannot go, that would be a significant blow for the Army offense.
Three others have accumulated 185 or more yards on the ground. Slot running back Tyrell Robinson has gained 237 yards on only 25 carries (9.5 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.
No Black Knights starting offensive lineman weighs more than a listed 290 pounds, as seen in the program's two-deep this week. Articles from The Philadelphia Inquirer (2018) and SB Nation (2016) have previously reported service academies like Army holding requirements and regulations for weight upon graduation.
All that being said, the Black Knights have not faced a defense like the Badgers possess. UW has allowed just one game of over 100 rushing yards to an opponent in this category all year. In four of the five contests, foes have accumulated 50 or fewer (in three of the five, 26 yards or under).
Overall, Wisconsin ranks first in the nation in rush defense (41.4 yards allowed per game) and third in both total defense (217.8 yards) and third-down conversions allowed (23.9%). The front seven will need to play assignment-sound football this week. Defensive linemen like Matt Henningsen (15 tackles, four tackles for loss) and Keeanu Benton (six, 1.5), along linebackers Jack Sanborn (28 tackles, six tackles for loss), Leo Chenal (25, 1.5) and Nick Herbig (18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) lead the way for Jim Leonhard's group.
Army can still hit opponents with big plays through the air at times, even with all the discussion about its rushing attack. It averages only 69.6 passing yards per contest, and no player has caught more than three passes so far this season. However, it averages 10.5 yards per attempt and 21.8 yards per catch.
Army quarterbacks combine to complete 48.5% of their passes through their handful of games entering Saturday's matchup, but five players have recorded individual, season-long receptions of 31 or more yards.
Wisconsin has been stellar on third down, but so has Army, converting 50% (36 of 72) of its conversions in that category. Time of possession is critical for the Black Knights, which leads the nation in controlling the ball for nearly 40 minutes of game time (39:46).
WHEN WISCONSIN HAS THE BALL
|Wisconsin
|2021 PFF Grade
|Army
|2021 PFF Grade
|
LT - Tyler Beach
|
61.9
|
DL - Kwabena Bonsu
|
64.1
|
LG - Josh Seltzner
|
76.5
|
NT - Nolan Cockrill
|
75.6
|
C - Joe Tippmann
|
81.4
|
DT - Chris Frey
|
64.5
|
RG - Jack Nelson
|
65.0
|
OLB - Andre Carter II
|
79.9
|
RT - Logan Bruss
|
70.5
|
OLB - Malkelm Morrison
|
64.0
|
QB - Graham Mertz
|
51.0
|
ILB - Spencer Jones
|
62.5
|
RB - Chez Mellusi
|
63.7
|
ILB - Arik Smith
|
66.4
|
FB - John Chenal
|
69.8
|
CB - Jabari Moore
|
66.3
|
WR - Danny Davis
|
69.7
|
CB - Julian McDuffie
|
58.8
|
WR - Kendric Pryor
|
68.8
|
SS - Marquel Broughton
|
70.3
|
TE - Jake Ferguson
|
69.2
|
FS - Cedrick Cunningham
|
77.9
Wisconsin regained its footing in the ground game this past week, accumulating 391 yards on 6.4 yards per carry against Illinois. Overall on the year, it ranks 30th in the FBS in rushing yards per game (208.8). Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi (477 rushing yards, 5.0 yards per carry, three touchdowns) leads the tailback room, and even though Gary Brown's room saw one more back depart with the now-dismissed Jalen Berger, four-star true freshman Braelon Allen (180, 6.0, two) appears to be in line to see more work.
Can Paul Chryst's offense do it again this week against one of the nation's top rush defenses? Army ranks third in the FBS in that category, giving up only 61.2 yards per contest so far this season. Only one team has gone above the century mark with its ground game (UConn on Sept. 18, with 116 yards on 19 carries). No other program has accumulated over 72 yards in the other four outings.
Getting the rushing attack churning against a front seven that includes defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss) and linebackers Arik Smith (26, 3.5) and Spencer Jones (23, two) will be critical for UW.
Wisconsin did not allow a sack last weekend to Illinois, but it will take on an Army defense that holds 13 on the year. Joe Rudolph's line will need to contain outside linebacker Andre Carter II, who has registered 7.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries through five games.
The Black Knights also allow 215 yards per game through the air, but the Badgers have still relied on its rushing attack. Quarterback Graham Mertz has completed 72-of-129 passes (55.8%) for 781 yards with two touchdowns and seven interceptions. The redshirt sophomore signal caller completed 10-of-19 throws for 100 yards and a pick last week against Illinois. He displayed some solid throws in that win, though there were a few throws he likely wishes he had back.
One key area here will be turnovers, as Wisconsin has coughed up the ball 14 times in five outings. Army averages one takeaway per game. Four come via interceptions -- two by defensive back Marquel Broughton -- and one via fumble recovery.
Injury-wise, Wisconsin listed starting right tackle Logan Bruss and reserve running back Isaac Guerendo as questionable this week on its preliminary status report. Chryst informed reporters about the former's status on Thursday.
"'Brusser's 'has been able to do a little bit," Chryst said. "We'll kind of keep seeing as the week goes on."