All-Out Blitz: Army vs. Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz.com presents key matchups and projected starters on both sides of the ball for when UW (2-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) faces Jeff Monken and Army (4-1) on Saturday inside Camp Randall Stadium (7 p.m. CT, BTN).

Wisconsin hopes to reach the .500 mark for the 2021 season on Saturday night when it hosts its final non-conference foe at home.

Wisconsin passed two recent tests against opponents' above-average run games. This week brings on the third in three weeks with Army's triple-option, flexbone offense. The scheme consists mostly of runs and can feature three players in the backfield besides the quarterback. It stresses an opponent's defense by presenting multiple potential avenues the play could go, so defenders absolutely must adhere to their proverbial "1/11th."

Army ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing yards per game (318.2) on 4.9 yards per carry with 19 touchdowns. Quarterback Christian Anderson leads the team in rushing (58 carries, 431 yards, five touchdowns), but he did not play against Ball State two weekends ago. Monken previously said the signal caller is "coming along" during his Monday press conference, but no other official word has been said about whether the signal caller will play or not.

If the senior quarterback cannot go, that would be a significant blow for the Army offense.

Three others have accumulated 185 or more yards on the ground. Slot running back Tyrell Robinson has gained 237 yards on only 25 carries (9.5 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.

No Black Knights starting offensive lineman weighs more than a listed 290 pounds, as seen in the program's two-deep this week. Articles from The Philadelphia Inquirer (2018) and SB Nation (2016) have previously reported service academies like Army holding requirements and regulations for weight upon graduation.

All that being said, the Black Knights have not faced a defense like the Badgers possess. UW has allowed just one game of over 100 rushing yards to an opponent in this category all year. In four of the five contests, foes have accumulated 50 or fewer (in three of the five, 26 yards or under).

Overall, Wisconsin ranks first in the nation in rush defense (41.4 yards allowed per game) and third in both total defense (217.8 yards) and third-down conversions allowed (23.9%). The front seven will need to play assignment-sound football this week. Defensive linemen like Matt Henningsen (15 tackles, four tackles for loss) and Keeanu Benton (six, 1.5), along linebackers Jack Sanborn (28 tackles, six tackles for loss), Leo Chenal (25, 1.5) and Nick Herbig (18 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks) lead the way for Jim Leonhard's group.

Army can still hit opponents with big plays through the air at times, even with all the discussion about its rushing attack. It averages only 69.6 passing yards per contest, and no player has caught more than three passes so far this season. However, it averages 10.5 yards per attempt and 21.8 yards per catch.

Army quarterbacks combine to complete 48.5% of their passes through their handful of games entering Saturday's matchup, but five players have recorded individual, season-long receptions of 31 or more yards.

Wisconsin has been stellar on third down, but so has Army, converting 50% (36 of 72) of its conversions in that category. Time of possession is critical for the Black Knights, which leads the nation in controlling the ball for nearly 40 minutes of game time (39:46).