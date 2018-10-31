Aleem Ford out indefinitely following knee surgery
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin sophomore forward Aleem Ford will undergo knee surgery on Wednesday and is out indefinitely, according to a release from the UW Athletic Department.
The release also states that while Ford will be out indefinitely while he recovers, the team expects he will be able to return to the team this year.
Ford played in all 33 of Wisconsin’s games last season during his redshirt freshman campaign, averaging 5.8 points per game and 2.8 rebounds. Ford also led the team in shooting percentage from behind the 3-point line, making 40.9 percent of his shots from behind the arc.
