Crowl and Wahl represent half of the Wisconsin players averaging more than 10.0 points per game, but the duo is responsible for an impact beyond the baskets. Wahl is one of eight players in program history with 1,000+ points, 500+ rebounds, and 200+ assists. Crowl leads the team in rebounds (7.3) and double-doubles (five) while ranking second in assists (2.0).

“Coaches have been on us about being aggressive and finishing in the paint,” Crowl said. “That’s the goal for both of us, to come out and be the most aggressive frontcourt in the Big Ten. Coaches are always on us about it, and it’s engrained into our head to be aggressive.”

Even with all the experience, getting a not-so-subtle nudge at times this season has proven to be a critical coaching aspect.

MADISON, Wis. - Playing basketball with instincts instead of a head full of thoughts is usually the best recipe for success. Veteran Steven Crowl and Tyler Wahl have combined to play 220 games for the University of Wisconsin, a pair of forwards who have been working in tandem together for the past three seasons.

They represent No.23 Wisconsin’s largest presence around the basket, which makes it aggravating to the staff when the pair don’t take advantage of it.

In Wisconsin’s six wins this season, Wahl and Crowl are 52.3 percent (45 of 86) from the floor. In UW’s two losses, the percentage dips to 41.4 percent (12 of 29). UW head coach Greg Gard infamously called out both players following a 72-59 loss at Providence on November 14, saying the duo needed to get better at producing around the rim and through contact, going as far as saying the word “finish” eight times in a 45-word answer.

In the five wins since Providence, Wisconsin (6-2) is 58 of 98 (59.2 percent) on shots around the rim.

“Playing physical is a mindset,” Gard said. “That’s something this group has gotten better at. We weren’t good enough early. We were too loose in some of those early games and not being physical enough. I think we started to figure out how that can positively impact our play. It’s a mindset we want to establish.”

The duo's talent was on display in full force in Saturday’s 75-63 win over No.3 Marquette. The pair collected 15 of Wisconsin’s 38 rebounds, including eight of its 15 offensive rebounds. Those extra chances were responsible for 11 of Wisconsin’s 18 second-chance points, leading to a plus-16 point advantage in the category.

It is a formula Wisconsin continues to draw from on its five-game winning streak, grabbing 35+ rebounds and 10+ offensive boards in three of those games.

“We don’t go anywhere until we get the ball,” said Crowl, adding praise on A.J. Storr’s presence around the rim. “It’s been a point of emphasis to clean up the glass and it’s showing.”

The stress of rebounding had to be there for Crowl and Wahl after the two saw Wisconsin get repeatedly hammered on the glass last season. On average the Badgers were outrebounded by six in conference play and were outrebounded by 10 six times, including three games by at least 15.

One of those was a 69-65 home loss to Michigan State in which Wisconsin was outrebounded, 33-18. Wahl didn’t play against the Spartans last season as he nursed an ankle injury. A different ankle injury kept Wahl out of one of the two regular-season games against the Spartans the previous season, as well. UW was minus-19 on the boards in a 12-point loss without him and just minus-1 in an eight-point win with him.

Wisconsin will be the bigger team tonight when it plays the Spartans (4-3) at the Breslin Center in the Big Ten opener for both teams, especially if Michigan State is without 6-8 senior forward Malik Hall. Averaging 9.9 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, Hall missed a pair of weekend practices with an illness (although MSU coach Tom Izzo hoped he’d practice Monday) and is questionable to play.

Even with Hall in the lineup, the Spartans have given up 11.3 offensive rebounds through seven non-conference games. MSU has allowed double-digit offensive boards in five games, including 43 combined to mid-majors James Madison, Southern Indiana, and Alcorn State.

That should spark Crowl and Wahl, who both rank in the top 10 in the conference in offensive rebounds (Crowl is 2nd with 3.6 per game, Wahl is 10th with 2.6 per game).

Having grabbed at least four offensive rebounds in six straight games, Crowl’s offense has been sparked because of it. He has shot over 70 percent from the field in four of the last five games and took control in the second half against Marquette, going 4-for-4 with three offensive rebounds that prevented UW from falling behind.

“He doesn’t get rattled,” Gard said of Crowl. “He’s really calm. That’s not always common for big guys around traffic or getting double teams. He handled double teams really well in Fort Myers from those two teams. When you have a big that can pass, it’s a really good weapon.”

Wahl also found a spark from Wisconsin’s tournament win in Fort Myers. He responded with a season-high 18 points after his struggles at Providence and was named tournament MVP of the Fort Myers Tip-Off with an average of 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in two games.

Over the last two seasons, Wisconsin is 15-6 in games where Wahl grabs at least 10 points and five rebounds.

“I feel like I have been really physical and aggressive attacking the rim,” Wahl said. “Whether that’s spreading the floor for my other teammates and making the right pass, not necessarily if I get the assist or not, but just being aggressive and making the right play for the team has been working really well for me.”