After visiting this fall, Diego Neri continuing to hear from Wisconsin
This fall, Diego Neri took his first unofficial visit to Wisconsin for its win over Iowa.Tuesday, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound junior linebacker had offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph visit his school in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news