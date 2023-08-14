Madison — You’d be hard pressed to find someone on Wisconsin’s defense who has experienced both the blissful highs and agonizing lows of college football more than Ricardo Hallman. The cornerback began last season as the youngster with a bright future in the Badgers’ secondary. Jim Leonhard’s unit had an abundance of experience in the defensive backfield — then fifth-year senior Alexander Smith, sixth-year seniors Jay Shaw and Cedrick Dort Jr. plus the seventh-year veteran Justin Clark. And yet, there was Hallman, running with the starting cornerbacks. Part of it was performance. In fall camp, with the season weeks away, Leonhard mentioned Hallman as the most impressive young corner he had. Part of it was circumstance. Smith, the “leader” of the Badgers’ cornerback room, suffered an injury that would keep him out until the Michigan State game. That left a vacant spot on the outside, a spot Hallman seized and didn’t relinquish. “I feel like I’m very versatile, I can play the slot or the outside. I feel like I have the feet to do it all,” he told BadgerBlitz.com about two weeks before the 2022 season kicked off. “I’m a ballhawk, I like to be around the ball.” At the onset of the season, Hallman backed up all of the hype. Through the first three weeks, he started on the outside and allowed just three catches on nine targets, per Pro Football Focus. His first big play was an acrobatic, one-handed interception against New Mexico State you have to watch a few times to wrap your head around.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PTkUtSEFOREVEIElOVEVSQ0VQVElPTi4g8J+YsTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmljYXJkb2hhbGxtYW42P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkByaWNhcmRvaGFsbG1hbjY8L2E+IHggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CYWRnZXJGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmFkZ2VyRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby8wNXNwODBZdkt1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vMDVzcDgwWXZLdTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCaWcgVGVuIE5ldHdvcmsgKEBCaWdUZW5OZXR3b3Jr KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JpZ1Rlbk5ldHdvcmsv c3RhdHVzLzE1NzEyMzAyOTY3NzA3NDg0MTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Then came Big Ten play, beginning with the high-flying passing attack of Ohio State. Hallman gave up a couple of big completions. Neither were particularly back-breaking, although Leonhard said after the game that some of his guys were “seeing ghosts” on defense. The corner was certainly one of them. Hallman continued to start until the Badgers played Michigan State. He was credited for allowing three touchdowns that game to the Spartans’ bigger, jump-ball receivers Keon Coleman and Jayden Reed. It was a reality check for the young corner who had such a promising start to the season. He barely saw the field until the bowl game after that performance. “I think to play the game of football you have to have confidence, but specifically to play the position of defensive back you have to have confidence,” Hallman said. “Confidence is key, especially at this position, you can never lack in confidence because it’s a mental battle, it’s all-out war for four quarters.” Indeed, cornerbacks must play with unrelenting confidence and a short memory. But after being benched for a healthy Smith following the Michigan State game, Hallman didn’t get a chance to wipe the bitter taste of East Lansing away until the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Las Vegas.

Ricardo Hallman, distraught after allowing the game-winning touchdown in double overtime to MSU. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)