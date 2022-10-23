“I think a big part of the plan with the players, because there is enough uncertainty within the program, is just to sit down and talk with them,” Leonhard said in his post-game interview. “Where are we at currently, what would happen if I get this job. I think I need to address that with them.”

MADISON - When Wisconsin lost to Illinois, dropping it to 2-3 and sending Paul Chryst packing, the program was in survival mode. Shocked members of the team voiced their reactions on social media. Players began to transfer out. The big picture was daunting. Following their convincing win over Purdue and heading into the bye week, Jim Leonhard ’s team can begin to take a peek at what the future may hold.

After a whirlwind of a three-week stretch for the interim coach, Leonhard’s record is now 2-1. It didn’t all come together immediately, but the fight and grit has been there since he took over.

“Northwestern, we started to put together how we should play. Michigan State, that was a tough loss but we fought, and now today I feel like all elements, all phases came together, and that was the result,” linebacker Jake Chaney said.

“Northwestern, we played really well. Last week, roller coaster. This week, kinda put it all together,” said safety John Torchio. “When we broke it down after, I said remember this feeling. Remember winning. This is what we’re playing for. This feeling.”

For a Badgers team that has struggled to find their identity all year, nothing is more Wisconsin than beating Purdue with a scintillating defense. The Boilermakers came into the game 5-2, boasting a powerful offense and stingy run defense. With Purdue aiming to party like it’s 2003 (the last time they knocked off the Badgers), Wisconsin got back to doing what they do best.

The Badgers defense dominated all afternoon. Aidan O’Connell, Purdue’s touted gunslinger, had been carrying some hype. There was at least one NFL scout in attendance to watch him play. Wisconsin harassed him all afternoon.

“First of all, that’s a very dynamic offense,” Leonhard gushed. “They’ve got great skill. They have great scheme and the quarterback (was) playing at an extremely high level coming into this week.”

In six games, O’Connell had thrown a modest five interceptions. He threw three against the Badgers, two to Torchio, one which was taken back for six.

“Third down, Coach Leonhard…I mean, just a perfect play call,” Torchio said of his pick six on Purdue’s opening drive. “I went in motion and I knew exactly what they were running, so it was just a matter of don’t be too early. I let him throw it, just jumped in front.”

“He does that all the time, he’s such a smart football player,” Chimere Dike said of Wisconsin’s ball-hawking safety. “John Torchio with one of the best performances I’ve seen, defensively.”

“Those two picks by Torch, we’ve been practicing that play in practice, we knew it was coming and we stopped it,” Chaney said. “That defense out there today, that’s how I felt watching Leo (Chenal) and Jack (Sanborn) and Noah Burks and Scottie (Nelson) and Colin (Wilder), watching them play. That’s a good feeling, that’s what I came here for.”

The Badgers have known how good they are all year. They just hadn’t put it on tape against a worthy team.

“I mean, that’s a good Purdue team,” Torchio affirmed. “You look at their record, they had some close losses to some really good teams. They were playing really well. So, to get that win at home, it’s definitely something that boosts your confidence and kinda continues momentum for us.”

“Watching Purdue on film, they’re a great team,” Chaney added. “I’m not going to lie to you, I didn't go into this game expecting us to be able to beat them like we did today and that’s just a great confidence booster for everybody.”

But after what’s been a long, grinding eight weeks, can one win change this team’s perception of itself?

“Absolutely, because you see what we’re capable of, right? And everyone, I think in the back of their mind, ‘win out, win out, win out.’ But, to put a win like that on paper and watch it tomorrow and say, ‘damn, we did that,’ definitely helps a lot,” Torchio said.

Dike would agree: “I think it’s huge. We have confidence, we know we’re a good team, but we were able to come out against a good team and take it to them.”

There’s something comforting in beating Purdue. Maybe doing something 15-straight times makes it feel routine, but there’s no doubt that beating a team they usually beat and doing it with an electrifying defense is a grounding experience for a Badgers team that’s felt lost at times.

In this way, the Purdue game was the most Wisconsin-esque win of the season. Dominating defense. Effective running and play-action on offense. And maybe most importantly, beating up on a Big Ten west foe. With a grounding win for the Badgers, the bye week comes at a great time. Wisconsin can reset their minds and bodies, while taking a look at the bigger picture.

“We’re beat up, man. Everybody’s got something, or a few things. So it’ll be really good to get guys back,” Graham Mertz said. “You spend so much time in the offseason getting ready, you don’t want a bye week, but you’re like, ‘alright, we kinda need a bye week.’”

“We haven’t had a chance to kind of sit and reflect,” Torchio added. “It’s been next week, next week.”

“It comes at a good time,” Dike agreed. “Just being able to kinda regroup for this final stretch. We have three trophy games, a lot of big games for us, so I’m excited to kinda take a deep breath and then get back to work.”

There’s still plenty of work to be done. 4-4 is still an extreme disappointment. But three weeks into Leonhard’s audition, the team has played with more passion and attention to detail. Following their best win of the year, the Badgers can take a week off, heal and look at the bigger picture. They’ve earned it.