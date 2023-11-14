PROVIDENCE, R.I. – It didn’t take much prodding from those around him to convince Tyler Wahl that one more season playing basketball for Wisconsin was the right choice for him. But of those he did seek consul, Wahl’s grandfather offered the bluntest response. “My grandpa told me, ‘You might want to stick around college for an extra year,’” he said. Surely there had to be some explanation or words of wisdom that accompanied that opinion, right? “He really didn’t tell me a whole lot,” Wahl said with a laugh. “I am sure he wanted to come to a few more games.” In retrospect, Wahl wanted some more games, too. A week separated the end of the season, an ugly 56-54 loss to North Texas at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena in the NIT Semifinals, and his decision to return for a last hurrah. To be blunt, there weren’t many joyful things to celebrate in the last two-plus months.

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) drives against Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James (30) on Nov.10, 2023 (Andy Manis/AP)

Wahl began the year playing some of the best basketball of his career, living up to his selection as one of the conference’s preseason players to watch. He averaged 14.1 points and 6.8 rebounds per game and was the catalyst for Wisconsin to go 10-2 and rise to No.14 in the Associated Press poll. But a turn of his ankle in an early January game against Minnesota changed the course of his season. He never returned to the level he was playing after missing three games, losing the rhythm within his offense and often being a step behind defensively. His shooting percentage dropped and scoring plummeted, as did Wisconsin’s season, losing 12 of its next 18 games and being relegated to college basketball’s secondary postseason tournament. “Not only physically he wasn’t where he wanted to be or needed to be or should be,” head coach Greg Gard said, “but mentally, that weighed as much as what the physical injury did.” Wahl said he was clouded throughout the season as he contemplated returning for a fifth season, given to all winter sports athletes who saw their 2020 season affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting time to reflect after returning from Las Vegas, Wahl said the decision was easy and that a token NCAA Tournament appearance wouldn’t have affected the outcome. Not only did he cite the UW culture and the people as reasons that pulled him back, but Wahl also didn’t want to end his career on a note where he was playing far from his best in a year on a team that repeatedly faltered late in games. “We need to continue to work throughout the game,” Wahl said of improving on UW’s 10 losses in overtime or by fewer than five points. “Sometimes we’ll be up, and they’ll come back, or we’ll start slow, and we’ll have to work our way back. I think playing that full 40 minutes, and having an emphasis on that, from the starting five to the guys on the bench to the end of the bench, just playing that full 40 minutes and dominating every time.”

Greg Gard looks on as Tyler Wahl waits to be introduced in the starting lineup prior to Wisconsin's game against No.9 Tennessee. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)